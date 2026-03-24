DEFEND PRESS FREEDOM Post author: KATH M. CORTEZ Post published:March 24, 2026 Post category:SLIDER Post comments:0 Comments DEFEND PRESS FREEDOM. Student journalists and activists call for the defense of campus press freedom during a picket rally on Friday afternoon, March 20, 2026, condemning the recent censorship on the Primum publication of the University of Mindanao which led to the mass resignation of its editors and staff./Kath M. Cortez(davaotoday.com) Related You Might Also Like RETIREE August 21, 2015 BISHOPS FORUM ON U.S. INTERVENTIONISM January 16, 2014 INDEPENDENCE DAY FASHION June 11, 2013