FAILING GRADE. Progressive groups under Bagong Alyansang Makabayan Southern Mindanao give President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. a failing mark ahead of his fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA) on July 28. They cite worsening economic conditions, rampant corruption, and the administration’s subservience to the United States. and China that fuel uncertainties for the Filipino people./Kath M.Cortez(davaotoday.com)