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THE DAILY SCRAPE. Scavengers, locally known as "magbobote" and "mambabakal," rummage through piles of junk to make ends meet, hunting for bottles, scrap metal and cardboard that they sell at bargain prices.(Photo by: Shane Angela Banzon, Intern)

THE DAILY SCRAPE

THE DAILY SCRAPE. Scavengers, locally known as “magbobote” and “mambabakal,” rummage through piles of junk to make ends meet, hunting for bottles, scrap metal and cardboard that they sell at bargain prices.(Photo by: Shane Angela Banzon, Intern)
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