THE DAILY SCRAPE. Scavengers, locally known as "magbobote" and "mambabakal," rummage through piles of junk to make ends meet, hunting for bottles, scrap metal and cardboard that they sell at bargain prices.(Photo by: Shane Angela Banzon, Intern) THE DAILY SCRAPE Post author: DAVAO TODAY Post published:June 19, 2026 Post category:SLIDER Post comments:0 Comments THE DAILY SCRAPE. Scavengers, locally known as “magbobote” and “mambabakal,” rummage through piles of junk to make ends meet, hunting for bottles, scrap metal and cardboard that they sell at bargain prices.(Photo by: Shane Angela Banzon, Intern) Related Tags: waste management Read more articles Previous PostAs garbage piles up, Davao confronts deeper waste management problems You Might Also Like NOT A MOVIE July 28, 2015 NOWHERE TO GO June 21, 2017 TEACHERS’ DAY PROTEST October 5, 2015