The Dutertes may be flooding the internet, but can they protect us from typhoons?

While we criticize elected officials who either flaunt themselves or make mistakes when disaster strikes the country, the Dutertes have taken it to a different level by creating their own storms.

While most of Luzon and Cebu are still recovering from the recent Typhoon Crising, which destroyed homes, farms, and livestock, Vice President Duterte mocked President Bongbong Marcos Jr.’s suggestion to collect floodwater for farms. “Let’s collect all the floodwater and deliver it to Malacañang so Marcos has something to drink,” the vice president suggested.

Then, in his talk show, acting mayor Baste Duterte belittled PNP Chief Nicolas Torre III’s credentials and challenged him to a fistfight. The police chief gamely accepted the challenge and raised it to a charity fight this Sunday to help those affected by the disaster.

These statements will only be enjoyed by their most loyal supporters, especially in Davao. However, we must ask if this is the kind of attitude we expect from leaders and from someone who believes she will be the next leader in 2028.

We have grown familiar with the Dutertes’ ways—and mouths—how they drag criticisms and issues into their “sanggano” style of tough talk. But what happens when the heat is on? Former President Rodrigo Duterte once cursed at and threatened to slap ICC officials, but now he is detained and powerless. VP Sara said she would cut BBM’s head off and expected a bloodbath in the impeachment trial, but the Supreme Court stopped her.

Now, it’s Baste’s turn. He has flipped from his earlier challenge and is raising conditions, such as demanding that President BBM and other officials take a drug test. On Friday, he reportedly flew to Singapore.

Gomez also points out the irony of VP Sara talking about flood control when Davao City has been hit by floods year after year. Years of unmanaged urban sprawl and a lack of flood control have resulted in this problem, even though Davao City is not on the typhoon path. This raises the question of the results of the flood control and drainage projects funded by Congressman Polong Duterte’s Php 51 billion.

VP Sara has also been questioned by netizens for her frequent absences during times of disaster. For example, she flew to Germany during Typhoon Carina in 2024. She was in The Hague when she made those remarks against BBM.

Netizens point out that this contrasts with her predecessor, Naga City Mayor Leni Robredo, who consistently helped typhoon survivors as congresswoman and vice president. Last year, as a citizen, she waded through chest-deep floodwaters with volunteers to deliver relief goods. She did this with no need for confidential funds or half of the budget that VP Sara had.

The Dutertes can flood the internet with words, but what is needed in times of calamity is action, leadership, and character. If they are going to challenge the Marcoses, they should walk the walk, or just shut up.

On the other hand, it’s worth mentioning that it’s pointless to expect anything meaningful from the Dutertes. They built their wealth by stealing from the people’s coffers, aka the confidential and peace and order funds. Anticipating more is a futile exercise.

We can only expect more of the same: loud but empty politics. Expecting anything from the present administration, which is more concerned with optics, is illusory.The only meaningful politics are those born of a sustained expression of the people’s will and disgust. You don’t need the Supreme Court to tell you that it’s okay to let a thief go free because of an error on the part of the complainant. It’s plain common sense that there’s something wrong with this government. Believing otherwise is sheer stupidity. (davaotoday.com)