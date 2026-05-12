Mother’s Day: Reverence or Retail?

Mother’s Day began as a heartfelt movement, rooted in Anna Jarvis’s desire to honor her mother’s devotion and the broader sacrifices of women. It was meant to be a day of handwritten letters, quiet reflection, and genuine gratitude. Yet, over time, the holiday has been reshaped by the forces of neoliberalism, becoming less about care and more about consumption.

Anna Jarvis (1864–1948) was the American social activist who founded Mother’s Day in the United States, inspired by her mother Ann Reeves Jarvis’s community health work. She organized the first official celebration in 1908, but later spent her life fighting against the holiday’s commercialization, even attempting to rescind it.

Origins of a Sacred Day

There were sacred festivals honoring mother’s in the ancient past. In ancient Greece and Rome, festivals celebrated mother goddesses like Rhea and Cybele. In Christian Europe, “Mothering Sunday” honored the Virgin Mary and the “mother church.”

The present Mother’s Day has its roots In the U.S. initiated by Ann Reeves Jarvis. She organized “Mothers’ Day Work Clubs” to improve community health, while Julia Ward Howe called for mothers to unite for peace. Finally, Anna Jarvis established the first official Mother’s Day in 1908, with President Woodrow Wilson declaring it a national holiday in 1914.

Jarvis envisioned the day as a personal, non-commercial tribute—symbolized by the white carnation, representing purity and love.

How Neoliberalism Changed the Meaning

In the age of neoliberalism, Mother’s Day has shifted dramatically. We see the commodification of care: Love is expressed through flowers, jewelry, and brunch reservations, reducing maternal appreciation to a price tag. Individualism is classic of neoliberalism. Mothers are celebrated as heroic individuals, while systemic issues—like lack of paid maternity leave or affordable childcare—remain unaddressed. The unpaid care work that sustains families and economies is romanticized but not materially supported. Companies and politicians use Mother’s Day for marketing or image management, diluting its authenticity.

Reflection

Mother’s Day today embodies a paradox. It is both a genuine opportunity for families to express gratitude and a consumer spectacle that obscures deeper social realities. Neoliberal culture encourages us to “buy love” rather than confront the structural inequities mothers face. In this sense, the holiday risks becoming a ritual of sentimental distraction—a way to celebrate motherhood without challenging the systems that exploit it.

Toward Renewal

If Mother’s Day is to reclaim its original spirit, it must move beyond consumption. True honor lies in:

– Advocating for policies that support mothers (healthcare, childcare, parental leave).

– Recognizing the value of unpaid care work.

– Practicing personal gestures of gratitude that resist commodification.

Only then can Mother’s Day become not just a celebration, but a call to justice.(davaotoday.com)