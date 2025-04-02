In a society where impunity, injustice, and disinformation prevail, it is not surprising to witness how academic institutions transform from safe spaces – where students, faculty members, and other stakeholders freely exercise their voice and agency through meaningful dialogues and protests – into a hellhole where red taggers thrive. Some educators, disturbingly, have become key perpetrators, branding other members of the academic community as “terrorist”, “NPA”, and “enemies of the state”. Even more troubling, these actions go unchecked, protected by the tacit tolerance of the school administration.

While landmark cases such as Siegfred D. Deduro v. Major General Eric C. Vinoya (2023) and Atom Araullo v. Sonshine Media Network International hosts Lorraine Badoy and Jeffrey Celiz have underscored the dangers of red-tagging – an act declared by the Supreme Court as “vilification, labelling, and guilt by association threaten a person’s right to life, liberty, or security,” – these rulings have not eradicated red-tagging. Some red-taggers, who are also educators, continue to undermine the moral fabric of academic spaces, posing a persistent threat to human rights, freedom, and security.

Until now, I cannot fully fathom the fact that educators can be red taggers and purveyors of false information, fueling impunity, fanaticism, disinformation, and hyperpartisan politics within academic spaces. As educators, we hold a social responsibility to remain informed, critical, and engaged in social issues by fostering healthy discourse, standing up for what is right, exposing the truth, and protecting the integrity of the academic community. Our main role is to cultivate dialogue and truth, not to deepen divisions or perpetuate harmful ideologies.

I cannot stay silent and unbothered, especially when my colleagues are red-tagged by educators who claim to “have worked in the field of communication and media as broadcast journalists or media practitioners”. Apparently, they have forgotten the Journalism Code of Ethics and Broadcast Code of 2007, which clearly emphasize refraining from writing reports which will adversely affect a private reputation, maintaining the respect of the rights and sensitivities of all people, preserving the honor and the sanctity of the family and home, and protecting the sacredness of individual dignity. These principles, if they have truly understood and internalized, should guide their actions in the pursuit of truth and justice.

Recalling my personal experience documenting human rights violations endured by internally displaced people (IDP) in Marawi City, I still carry the collective pain and frustration shared with the victims. At that time, all we can do is write about their traumas, their losses, and their unprocessed grief. I heard stories of mothers who continue to weep at night, feeling almost hopeless about their children’s future. I listened to fathers grappling with guilt over their inability to provide for their families due to lack of livelihood opportunities in the temporary shelters. I resonated with the youth, who longed to return to their homes.

As human rights workers, we constantly feared for our lives, aware of the uncertainties surrounding us. Although I was not red-tagged, but the heightened surveillance, successive arrests of activists and human rights workers, and the demonization of activism and advocacy work kept us in a loop of fear. Some of the victims of red-tagging and illegal arrest and detention were people I know; others were names I’ve heard. Like the IDPs, all we can do is to tell the stories of those who disappeared and hope for their return. Those responsible for red-tagging will never understand the immense burden these victims carry every day.

I hope that one day, when these red taggers in the academe develop a moral conscience and truly grasp what it means to be human, they will never have to face the uncertainties brought about by fear, by hopelessness, and the crushing weight of losing everything that once gave them a sense of dignity, freedom, and home.

Let us continue to demand accountability for red taggers and work towards making educational spaces safe once more.

Jupiter D. Cabig Jr. is a thriving Mindanawon educator and storyteller. His advocacy spans crucial issues, including media and information literacy, human rights, youth participation, queer representation, and inclusive development. Through his multifaceted background and experiences, he strives to make a positive impact in the realms of education, journalism, and community development.