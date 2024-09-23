As someone who values peace, justice, and equality, I find it important to reflect on the ongoing efforts to bring peace to our country. The desire to end decades of armed conflict between the Government of the Republic of the Philippines (GRP) and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) is something we all share. But peace cannot simply be declared—it must be rooted in fairness and a real effort to address the deep causes of the conflict.

There have been recent calls for the NDFP to lay down their arms as a demonstration of their commitment to the peace process. While disarmament may seem like a step toward peace, it risks ignoring the very reasons why this conflict exists in the first place. True peace cannot be achieved by focusing solely on the absence of violence; it requires confronting the poverty, landlessness, and inequality that have driven so many to take up arms. As Christians, we are called to seek justice for all. In Isaiah 1:17, it says, “Learn to do right; seek justice. Defend the oppressed. Take up the cause of the fatherless; plead the case of the widow.”

The conflict between the GRP and the NDFP is rooted in decades of unresolved social issues that affect millions of Filipinos. To ask one side to disarm without addressing these underlying problems is to neglect the real work of peacemaking. True peace must come from justice—a justice that ensures fair opportunities for all, particularly those who have been marginalized for generations.

Peace talks between the GRP and the NDFP should not just focus on disarmament but also on addressing the deep-seated issues like land reform, equitable distribution of resources, and genuine social change. The Bible offers a guide in Micah 6:8: “He has shown you, O mortal, what is good. And what does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God.” This verse calls us to remember that peace is not merely the absence of war but the presence of justice and mercy.

Both the GRP and the NDFP must come to the table with an openness to listen and a willingness to work toward solutions that address the root causes of this conflict. Proverbs 29:7 reminds us, “The righteous care about justice for the poor, but the wicked have no such concern.” If the peace talks are to succeed, they must be grounded in this principle—caring for the poorest and most vulnerable in our society, and ensuring that their voices are heard and their needs are met.

We must remember that true reconciliation requires both sides to give, listen, and work toward a just and lasting peace. Expecting the NDFP to disarm without addressing the grievances of those they represent creates a peace that is fragile and temporary. Similarly, the GRP must demonstrate its sincerity by taking concrete steps toward social reform, creating a society where all Filipinos can live with dignity and hope for the future.

As we pray for peace, let us also commit ourselves to the hard work of justice. Matthew 5:9 reminds us, “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God.” True peace comes when both sides work toward a fair and just society—one where everyone has the opportunity to thrive, and where the causes of conflict are addressed, not ignored.

(In time for the United Nations declaration of the International Day of Peace, Bishop Antonio Ablon writes about the need to go assess and resume peace negotiations between the government and the National Democratic Front.)