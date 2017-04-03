‘Valley of death’: Another farmer-activist gunned down in ComVal

Apr. 03, 2017
 DAVAO CITY, Philippines—Blood is continuously spilling in Compostela Valley  province as another farmer-activist was gunned down on Sunday.

Jay Apiag, spokesperson of Karapatan in Southern Mindanao, identified the victim as Danilo Nadal, a farmer in Compostela Valley province.

Apiag told DavaoToday that Nadal was shot dead by suspected agents of the Army’s 46th Infantry Battalion while boarding his motorcycle in Barangay Tibagun, Pantukan town, Compostela Valley at 11:30 a.m on April 2.

Nadal, 37, was a member of Hugpong sa mga Mag-uuma sa Pantukan (HUMAPAN), a local farmer’s group in the said town. Citing the accounts from the victim’s family, Apiag said Nadal sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

The group condemned Nadal’s death, which they blamed on the military.

“We condemn in strongest possible term the AFP for killing another farmer, Danilo Nadal—a staunch peasant rights activist who was recently gunned down while boarding his single motorcycle,” the group said.

Nadal is the 20th case of political killings in the region under the nine-month old Duterte administration.

The group said that Nadal was “active in several peasant struggles and very vocal against human rights violations that resulted from intensified military combat operations in the countryside.”

The military has yet to comment on the allegations raised by Karapatan. (davaotoday.com)
comments powered by Disqus

Headlines

Arrest Aquino, 3 gov’t officials for ‘war crimes’ –Reds

DAR orders reinstallation of beneficiaries, coverage of reservation area in Mindanao

Opening of peace talks with Reds delayed; Duterte wants to “quiet the guns”

Bukidnon’s Mayor Huervas: burning of school accidental

Talking while fighting: 4th round of talks to proceed without unilateral ceasefire between gov’t, Reds

GRP-NDFP talks: CPP optimistic on forging pact on CASER

Gov’t sees no need to declare unilateral ceasefire

MILF forms an adhoc to study Moro radicalism

Railway, irrigation among priority projects for PHL from Japan’s ODA

NUJP hits Duterte for attacking Inquirer, ABS-CBN