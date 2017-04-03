‘Valley of death’: Another farmer-activist gunned down in ComVal

DAVAO CITY, Philippines—Blood is continuously spilling in Compostela Valley province as another farmer-activist was gunned down on Sunday.

Jay Apiag, spokesperson of Karapatan in Southern Mindanao, identified the victim as Danilo Nadal, a farmer in Compostela Valley province.

Apiag told DavaoToday that Nadal was shot dead by suspected agents of the Army’s 46th Infantry Battalion while boarding his motorcycle in Barangay Tibagun, Pantukan town, Compostela Valley at 11:30 a.m on April 2.

Nadal, 37, was a member of Hugpong sa mga Mag-uuma sa Pantukan (HUMAPAN), a local farmer’s group in the said town. Citing the accounts from the victim’s family, Apiag said Nadal sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

The group condemned Nadal’s death, which they blamed on the military.

“We condemn in strongest possible term the AFP for killing another farmer, Danilo Nadal—a staunch peasant rights activist who was recently gunned down while boarding his single motorcycle,” the group said.

Nadal is the 20th case of political killings in the region under the nine-month old Duterte administration.

The group said that Nadal was “active in several peasant struggles and very vocal against human rights violations that resulted from intensified military combat operations in the countryside.”

The military has yet to comment on the allegations raised by Karapatan. (davaotoday.com)