1,500 gov’t forces to secure ASEAN meetings in Davao

Jan. 29, 2017

DAVAO CITY, Philippines —- Almost 1,500 combined forces of the police and military are all set for the series of meetings related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations here from January 31 to February 22.

In a press release, the PRO 11 said the Task Group Davao Secretariat already conducted the headcount and briefing of PNP personnel who will be deployed to their respective areas on Monday, Jan. 30.

Police Chief Inspector Manuel Gaerlan, Police Regional Office 11 regional director said on Sunday that TG Davao will activate the Multi-Agency Coordinating Center on Monday to monitor the safety and security of delegates to the ASEAN meetings. Gaerlan will command the TG Davao.

Gaerlan said they also seek for the public’s support and cooperation to report any suspicious activity through the PNP PRO 11 hotline 0917-7078547. (davaotoday.com)
