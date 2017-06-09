MARAWI CITY, Philippines — Several Facebook accounts are suspected by the military as being used by the Isis-linked Maute group here and their sympathizers.

In a press briefing here Friday afternoon, Lt. Col. Joar Herrera, spokesperson of 1st Infantry Division, Philippine Army appealed to Facebook Philippines to investigate 63 Facebook accounts which spreading “malicious information and misinformation” on social media.

He said these accounts are “being utilized by the Maute and their sympathizers because these 63 accounts are spreading malicious information and misinformation that affect the information landscape and mindset of every Filipinos.”

Herrera did not elaborate on the said account but revealed that the military has already consulted a specialist on how to address the problem.

“One of our visitors who provided info how to undertake this problem especially the cyber and the social media accounts that are being utilized by the Maute and their sympathizers,” Herrera said.

He added: “There are positive developments pertaining to this and we are also coordinating and appealing to the Facebook Philippines to conduct necessary measures to take down these fake accounts.”

Meanwhile, Herrera said the government troops are gaining more foothold in the city.

“Our soldiers our military forces continue to gain more foothold into the inner areas of the city. Resistance is dwindling by the day,” he said.

Government officials admitted on Thursday that there are still “pockets of resistance” particularly in three barangays which are believed to be strongholds of the Maute.

The fighting between government troops and the terrorists continue Friday as the aerial bombardments can be heard from the provincial capitol complex here.

A boy who was praying inside a mosque was also killed after he was hit by a bullet in Barangay Datu Saber at noon time.

Several wounded troops were taken to a hospital in Iligan City late afternoon.

Some soldiers who transported their colleagues to the hospital said at least two troopers were killed.

As of 9am Friday there were already 45 killed in action on the side of the police and the military.

Herrera said the government has neutralized 138 enemy forces. (davaotoday.com)