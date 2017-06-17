DAVAO CITY, Philippines — Government troops on Saturday arrested a member of the Abu Sayyaf Group and a close escort of ASG leader Isnilon Hapilon.

In a statement, the Army said members of the Joint Task Force Zamboanga and the Zamboanga City Police Office arrested Abu Sayyaf member Hamsi Amajad Marani a.k.a Hamsi, at Purok 4, Sitio Niyog-Niyog, Barangay Muti, Zamboanga City at 1:30am Saturday.

The Army said Marani is an ASG bomb expert.

“The subject is a notorious member of the ASG, and is a trained bomber by an Indonesian Jemaah Islamiyah bomb expert,” the Army said.

Authorities recovered improvised explosive device’s making paraphernalia.

Marani was also reportedly involved in series of military encounters against the government forces jn Sulu and Basilan Provinces.

Marani is currently under the custody of the Zamboanga Police Office undergoing debriefing.

Lieutenant General Carlito G Galvez, Jr, Commander of the Western Mindanao Command said the capture of Marani will “somehow cripple any possible support being given by Marani to Hapilon as he struggle to leave Marawi to safety.” (davaotoday.com)