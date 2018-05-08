IN PHOTOS: Decades-old residents of Salmonan lost their homes in demolition

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The cries and pleas of decades-old residents of Barangay 26-C Salmonan did not stop the demolition team from destroying 67 of their homes despite their claims of an ongoing legal process.

At around 5:00am on May 5, 2018, residents were woken by the swoop of hundreds of battle-ready police officers including SWAT snipers. They blocked all the exits and a zero tolerance on resistance was said to be implemented during this demolition.

The residents tried to convince the demolition team and the police commanders that their lawyer is on the way to better explain the legal aspect of their situation but this did not deter the demolition team.

Here are some photos of the demolition: