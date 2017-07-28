The New People’s Army on Friday, July 28, frees PO1 Alfredo Basabica Jr. who was held captive for 17 days in Baganga town, Davao Oriental. (Zea Io Ming C. Capistrano/davaotoday.com)

​DAVAO ORIENTAL, Philippines – The New People’s Army on Friday, July 28, frees PO1 Alfredo Basabica Jr. who was held captive for 17 days.

Basabica, 26 years old and serving the PNP for two years, was freed in Barangay Binondo, Baganga town this province at ​around 3:00 pm. He is ​also a member of ​the ​Provincial Public Safety Company​.

Basabica was on his way to Davao City when he was captured by the NPA around 4pm on July 11 in a checkpoint they set up along K​ilo​m​eter​ 26 Barangay Panansalan in Compostela town, Compostela Valley province.

During his release, Basabica said he was treated well by his captors.

The police officer was received by Barangay Kagawad Alicio Reyes of B​a​r​an​g​a​y Aliwagwag in Cateel town, his parents Alfredo Basabica Sr. and Edelyn Basabica, his fiancee Princess Dacuycuy and Rev. Jurie Jaime convenor of the Exodus for Justice and Peace who acted as a third party facilitator.

Ka Rene, who spoke in behalf of the NPA’s Front 25 said they were scheduled to release Basabica earlier. However he said ongoing military operations prevented them.

According to the release order of the National Democratic Front of the Philippines, Basabica “has been investigated by responsible organs of the Detaining Power and sufficient evidence has been established to warrant his prosecution for serious crimes committed against the Filipino people and the revolutionary movement.”

“However, his acts and conduct while under the detention and during the investigation and judicial proceedings have been observed as exhibiting remorse for his offenses and voluntary desistance from committing further crimes against the people and the revolutionary forces,” the release order read.

The release of Basabica came amidst President Rodrigo Duterte’s termination of the peace talks with the communists.(davaotoday.com)
  • Kevin Reantazo

    Hindi na mabenta yung KIDNAP-FOR-PRESSCON ng Maoist-Communists CPP-NPA-NDF.

    Wala na sila mainivite na popular personality na magagamit sa presscon nila.

    Their usual scheme?

    Step 1 – Mangingidnap via choke points sa highway.

    Step 2 – Gagamitin yung front organization at pamilya ng kinidnap nila na magdemand ng ‘Suspension of Militay/Police Operations’ (SOMO/SOPO) to give way daw sa ‘release’ (read: para malaya silang makapagPRESSCON at makapagparada ng 1-2 platoon na tropa nila dressed with new sweatshirts and Botas attire).

    Step 3 – Gagamit ng Popular personality na siya daw magrereceive dun sa kinidnap nila.

    Step 4- Papatawag ng mga media to cover their event to include yung mga prominent front organizations nila na mga ‘peace advocates’ daw kuno calling for peace talks.

    Step 5 – PRESSCON Proper. with matching Cultural Presentaion ng mga tropa nila with some newly recruits ng front organization nila from the student sector. Kasama na din yung forced statement from their kidnap victims na “ako po ay trinato ng maayos, iginalang ang aking karapatan…ek-ek…”

    Step 6 – Release ng Propaganda Statement na ang CPP-NPA-NDF daw respect Human Rights, International Humanitarian Law, etc. But in reality panay naman ang extra-judicial killings nila via their Hit-Squad na SPARU teams na pumapatay ng mga civilians, sundalo at pulis withour due process.

    Step 6. Back to Step 1 ulit kasi madami pa ding nabobola na ganun nga daw sila.#KIDNAPforPRESSCON

