Power in 3 quake-hit Visayas provinces now restored – DOE

DAVAO CITY, Philippines—The electricity in three quake-hit provinces of Visayas has been fully restored, according to the Department of Energy.

In a statement, the DOE said the restoration of power in the provinces of Leyte, Samar and Bohol were ahead of the earlier deadline.

Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi commended all those in the energy department and industry participants who contributed to attaining this achievement four days earlier than the 31 July deadline.

“I congratulate and thank the hardworking people, especially those on the ground, for attaining 100 percent restoration of power in Leyte, Samar and Bohol, ” Cusi said.

The System Operator, National Grid Corporation of the Philippines, reported to the DOE that the newly transferred 150Mva Transformer 2 at the Ormoc Substation was successfully energized at on Wednesday and is loading electricity effective Friday, July 28.

Cusi explained that another 135 MW could be delivered to Leyte, Samar and Bohol.

“The task to build a stronger and more resilient energy system lies ahead. Our hosting of the Asian Cooperation Dialogue in Bohol next week will help us learn more and do more,” Cusi added.

The total potential of 330 megawatts in the three islands to address its projected peak demand of 291 megawatts is broken down with 135 megawatts traversing the Ormoc Substation; 40 megawatts from Tongonan Geothermal Power Plant; (3) around 20 megawatts from various embedded generation sources; and (4) an additional 135 megawatts through the Ormoc Substation.

The projected peak demand for Leyte, Samar and Bohol is 291 megawatts, with 210 megawatts for Leyte and Samar and 81 megawatts for Bohol.(davaotoday.com)