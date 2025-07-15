DAVAO CITY, Philippines – For a generation raised with smartphones, Gen Zs could directly see the impact of global conflicts such as in the Middle East through the constant stream of news updates, photos and videos.

The connectivity poses a challenge to today’s youth in the Philippines as they witness, feel and grapple the impact of the bombings of Israel in Palestine and the tension between Israel and Iran.

For Asmana Umpat, a 22-year old biology senior in Mindanao State University, seeing news of the “atrocities in Palestine makes me emotional and hopeless, the children, vulnerable elders, and women.”

This is also the sentiment of another MSU student, Ayob Saidamen, 22, who finds it “heartbreaking” to see “videos or reading stories about people being bombed, children getting hurt, or families losing their homes. Innocent people are caught in between the fight.”

Lance Hugo, a 24-year-old Communication Arts student from Laguna University, reflects on “unnecessary deaths of innocent lives in the hands of these dictators” referring to leaders who launched the attacks.

For Leonila Irene Bolos, a 23-year old BA English major from the University of Cebu, her primary concerns on the impact of the Middle East tension is the increasing price of gasoline and fuel, since Iran is a main crucial sector to both global and regional markets.

“Just this month alone the price of the gas has increased significantly and because of that so does the basic needs of food and the fuel for transportation has increased,” Leonila said. “(My) daily worries (is) how to budget for their daily expenses.”

From TikTok to BBC

For these Gen Zs, their sources of news come from a mix of social media with traditional news platforms.

Only Ayob among the group avoids sharing news content from TikTok and X(Twitter), as he sees these platforms provide “misleading or incomplete” content, and relies more on news websites. “CNN, BBC or Al Jazeera… they provide verified facts,” he said.

Leonila, said she primarily gets information on social media but also cross-checks the information with news networks and discussions with family. She recognizes the value of social media to impart information on the Middle East “especially TikTok, since a lot of creators worldwide are using their voices to advocate about the concerns of the tragic war.”

Lance also recognizes the value of Facebook and TikTok in providing real time updates, but also said news sites provide “clarity and context”.

Coping with distress

While the constant flow of digital news may be distressing, students find ways to cope. Asmana and Leonila said they would take breaks and talk with friends and family.

Asmana also turns to prayer, “I would pray to Allah to ease the situation of our brothers and sisters affected by this war.”

Lance said he sometimes switches to light subjects like looking at memes. “They still find a way to make fun of it and somehow it made me feel a bit at ease,” he said.

Influences

These young people have different backgrounds that led them towards being socially aware.

Asmana credits religion and studies that influence her to seek various perspectives and weigh in which one gives the best view on the issue.

Leonila said she grew up in a household “where anything political is discussed daily be my elders” which shaped her to be aware of issues.

Lance said that as a communications student, he is taught to “look beyond the surface, investigate, review and understand the narratives on how (issues are) constructed.” He adds that being Filipino teaches him the value of “bayanihan” of humanity, “which makes me sensitive when seeing people suffer even if I have not met them.”

Ayob, reflecting on how social media has led people to divisiveness, said that one doesn’t need to belong to a certain group to understand what’s happening. “You just have to be human to know that killing innocent people, bombing cities, and destroying lives is wrong,” he points out.

Calling for action

These young people believe that today’s youth have a meaningful role to play in influencing the public and promoting peace.

“Young people can have a meaningful role (by) spreading awareness, and educating others about the history and root causes of the conflict,” said Ayob.

“We young people might not be able to help with this war physically, but we have our mind, we have our voice, make them realize that war is simply a waste of lives,” Lance added.

“As we are the next generation of this world, don’t let your legacy be one of silence while the cries of children seek help,” Asmana points out.

Leonila Bolos said, “a small gesture of kindness and understanding will create a chain for a better world to live in. No child nor adult should be shedding bitter tears full of fear, pain and hatred,” as she encouraged people to extend tangible help beyond prayers.(davaotoday.com)