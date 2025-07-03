DAVAO CITY, Philippines -In countless homes across the country, the smartphone screen is a connection, not just on news or entertainment, but also the latest word from family working amidst the tension in the Middle East.

Over two million Filipinos are working in the Middle East, a leading destination for OFWs. Many families have been concerned for them since June, as Iran and Israel, aided by the United States, have launched missile attacks at each other since June, as Iran is being accused of harboring nuclear facilities.

About 30,000 Filipinos, mostly caregivers and house helpers, are in Israel, and another 1,100 to 1,180 are in Iran, including spouses of Iranian citizens.

Last week, reports confirmed that 134 homes in both Israel and Iran where Filipinos work were hit by air strikes, forcing 125 to flee to temporary shelters. One caregiver in Israel was in serious but stable condition.

The Philippine government has assisted in repatriating some OFWS, with 31 arriving last June 24 coming from Israel, Jordan, Palestine and Qatar, and around 50 was expected the past few days.

Each returning OFW was assured of a full support package from the government, including ?150,000 financial aid, temporary housing, free transportation to return to their homes, and programs to help them find jobs in the country.

Why many stay

But there are still many OFWs who opt to stay amidst the rising tension and efforts from the government for their repatriation.

One of them is a caregiver in Israel, who has connected millions of Filipinos with her daily plight through her TikTok account @loryinisrael, giving updates of living with her employers clouded with anxiety.

Despite the dangers, Lory said her plight is still better compared to others. “(I am) one of the lucky ones because my employer here has a bomb shelter. Others run out of their houses just to find a bomb shelter. Some also stay under the stairs or in the hallway with their wards,” she shared in one of her videos.

Lory explained why many OFWs, especially caregivers, could not simply leave and return.

“First, how can we leave an elderly person who depends on us in this situation?” This highlights a strong sense of duty and the close bonds formed with the elderly people they care for, making the decision to leave incredibly hard.

“Second, we won’t earn in the Philippines what we earn here. We don’t want to add to those who rely on aid,” she added.

For many OFWs like Lory, the fear of losing their steady, well-paying jobs and returning to limited opportunities and a slow job market in the Philippines is a more immediate and paralyzing concern than the physical threats of conflict. The thought of becoming dependent on government help, instead of being the provider for their families, is a deeply personal source of pain.

The Philippines’ unemployment rate of 4 per cent, or around 2 million Filipinos, is the second highest in Southeast Asia, according to IBON Foundation. The quality of work and wages are also huge concerns.

But the third reason for Lory is the most significant.

“If we join the government’s repatriation program, it means it’s for good. We will never be able to return to Israel to work again. It’s a waste of the good benefits Israel gives us.”

This shows the difficult choice for OFWs in the Middle East, leaving a job that is securing their families’ future.

The strain of this constant worry about war is taking its toll. “What we’ve been through is no joke. Lack of sleep, stress, fear and apprehension, plus anxiety. We fought all of this because our faith in God still prevailed.”

The recent ceasefire has offered Lory and OFWs a glimmer of hope as she reflects on what many OFWs are thinking.

“Many things have happened, and many civilians have been affected. How long will the animosity between these two countries last? How deep their conflict is, we don’t know. We OFWs are caught in these situations. Especially since some of our compatriots have already been hurt. May God guide us in whatever decision we make. Will we stay or go home?”(davaotoday.com)