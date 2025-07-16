Davao councilor pushes junk food regulation in school areas

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – A Davao City councilor is refiling her proposal of regulating the sale of “junk food” within school areas and ensuring nutritious food options are available within these areas.

The proposal is being pushed by Third District Councilor Rachel Zozobrado during the Sangguniang Panlungsod session on Tuesday. In her speech, the councilor said her vision is to create a community where nutritious food options are accessible to every child and every Davaoeño.

Zozobrado recalled pushing for this proposal during her first stint as councilor way back in 2010, where she proposed to ban the selling of junk food within school premises and stores 100 meters outside of school boundaries.

The proposal faced opposition at that time, but Zozobrado said now is the time to push for such an ordinance with the significant support from parents, school communities and the Department of Education.

This time, the proposed ordinance will not seek to ban “unhealthy food products” entirely, but rather to impose stronger food regulations and policies.

This will include requiring front-of-package labeling on products, which will strengthen information campaigns to understand the nutritional content of what they consume.

“This will help parents and consumers make informed choices and reduce the exposure of Davaoeños—especially children—to unhealthy products,” Zozobrado said.

She added that the proposal would not be limited to schools but would cover the entire city.

“What we’re trying to do is propose an ordinance that will impose restrictions and at the same time offer healthier alternatives to junk food. For example, even with pre-packaged approved products, we will require them to display risk warnings on the labels. This includes improving labeling standards so we know what’s inside the product. That way, parents will have a clear basis for deciding whether or not something is suitable for their children,” the councilor said.

When asked how the ordinance might affect the business sector and its response to the proposed packaging rules, Councilor Zozobrado suggested that businesses could use informative stickers to help consumers understand the nutritional content of the products they are purchasing.

The proposed ordinance has passed its first reading and has been referred to the committees on education and health in the city council for a committee hearing and further drafting of its provisions.

Davao City has seen mixed trends in efforts to address nutrition among children. It was awarded last year for Green Banner and Pag-asa Awards by the National Nutrition Council for its initiatives to promote health and nutrition programs in communities.

But the Regional Nutritional Situation Report noted underweight rates among children in Davao City increased from 2.6 to 3.1 % between 2023 to 2024.(davaotoday.com)