DAVAO CITY, Philippines -Davao’s dengue cases have dipped in the first half of this year as compared to last year, with 1,682 cases and 12 deaths recorded from January to May 31 compared to the 1,942 cases and 18 deaths reported during the same period last year.

The Davao City Health Office (CHO) revealed in their surveillance report that the most affected age group is between 5 to 9-year-olds.

Barangay 76-A (Bucana) topped the most cases with 78, which the CHO attributed to the fact that it has no dengue task force in place to inform and monitor the community. This was followed by Buhangin with 66, Talomo 62, Tibungco 46, and Calinan with 43.

The CHO said that they will seek more mitigation measures to lessen the spread of the mosquito-borne disease, including imposing “disciplinary” measures.

Melodina R. Babante, Coordinator CHO Tropical Division, emphasized that they were already done roaming around the city to spread awareness, and it was time to push for ways to sanction residents for missing out on preventive measures.

“Muhatag na ang City Health Office ug citation ticket para ma disiplina ang tao sa Davao City (The City Health Office will hand out citation tickets to discipline Davao residents),” she said.

She also advised parents to seek medical consultation for early detection if early symptoms are observed such as high fever for two days.

“We keep repeating this advice in the communities, if a fever hasn’t subside in one or two days, don’t be complacent about it,” she said.

Babante said having confirmatory laboratory tests for dengue would only take 15 minutes as city health centers and laboratories have NS1 dengue test kits.

“With those early detection kits, it would help stop the deaths from dengue,” she said.

The CHO would still continue its information education campaign to ensure the public takes timely action.



“We will not just focus too much on cleaning up (communities). Now we need to strengthen our education so that the people would conduct check-ups to avoid dengue,”Babante said.(davaotoday.com)