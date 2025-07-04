DAVAO CITY, Philippines -Two returning councilors of Davao’s 21t Sangguniang Panlungsod (City Council) vow to continue the advocacies and services they made during their previous stints.

First District Councilor Pamela Librado-Morata, who withdrew from her re-election bid in 2022, was grateful to be elected again into the city council.

It is an honor to be given another opportunity to immerse myself in the various concerns seriously affecting our people,” she said in her speech during the opening session of the city council.

“This comeback holds a distinction.” Librado had a falling out with Duterte’s Hugpong over political differences in 2022, but now she is back with the same party.

The councilor also reflected on continuing her family’s legacy of public service, starting with his late father, union leader and councilor Erasto ‘Nonoy’ Librado, her mother and two sisters who all served as city councilors in three decades.

Here, she emphasized the need to break from traditional politics in public service, as she underscored “public service which is a shared responsibility of the people and those in positions to serve the people best.

Enhancing services for the elderly, people with disabilities (PWDs), single parents, victims of domestic violence, and human rights violations are among her legislative goals. She also wants to increase funding for health care, especially for women and children.

She also underlined her dedication to upholding the rights of the city’s most vulnerable residents and human dignity.

“As a legislator, now is a good start to deviate from the traditional politics… and truly become a legislator of and for the people,” she added.

Librado reassumes her previous post as chair of the council’s Labor and Employment Opportunities Committee. In the past she has championed the rights of delivery riders in the city on their complaints over excessive fees and permits.

Another official rejoining the city council is Second District Councilor Ralph Abella after his unsuccessful run during the 2023 barangay elections. His wife Marissa was a councilor in 2022 to 2025.

“I am thankful to be able to carry on from where things have already begun at the Sangguniang Panlungsod, not for the position,” Abella stated, highlighting his past legislative successes, such as laws establishing food terminals, encouraging organic farming, controlling backyard hog raising, and providing financial aid to senior residents.

The COVID-19 outbreak interrupted his legislative work, but he promised to pick it up and continue it with even more determination. “Now is the time for us to demonstrate the actual impact of our service,” he said.

Abella laid out a plan that includes the passage of a Food Security Code for Davao City, enhanced support for farmers and fisherfolk through better facilities and technology, the development of urban farms and community gardens, and expanding agricultural programs to include youth, senior citizens, and the LGBTQ+ community.

“For me, food is not merely a matter of supply. It is a matter of justice, health, dignity, and life,” the councilor said as he committed to work closely with cooperatives, barangays, and national organizations to accomplish these goals.

In the next few sessions of the 21st Sangguniang Panlungsod, council committees commit to work on initiatives and a legislative agenda that emphasizes community welfare, participatory governance, and grassroots discussions.(davaotoday.com)