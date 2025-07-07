DAVAO CITY, Philippines -Davao Region is ranked fourth nationwide in Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) cases, the most in Mindanao, with 306 new cases in the first quarter this year, according to the Department of Health.

But another concern comes with the rise of HIV cases, as advocates of HIV/AIDS awareness point to stigma which they say limits the government strategy in combating the disease.

DOH data said every day of this year 2025, at least 57 Filipinos have found out they become afflicted with HIV, and one out of three cases in this first quarter come from the ages 15 to 24, a young age where most are supposed to be preparing their future but are now facing the reality of lifelong treatment.

Davao comes fourth in the list of the most HIV cases after Metro Manila, Calabarzon (Region IV-A) and Central Luzon (Region III), as it has accumulated a total of 8,350 HIV cases since 1984 when the disease was first identified.

Davao City leads the region with most HIV cases with 4,855, followed by Davao del Norte (1,025), Davao del Sur (443), Davao de Oro (369), Davao Oriental (246), and Davao Occidental (128).

As these numbers rise, so does adversity and discrimination. A silent battle is being waged—not against the condition itself, but against the incorrect belief that HIV is exclusive to certain groups, such as the gay community.

While data points to most cases coming from males having sex with men or what is commonly called MSM, there are misconception fuels fear, sparks discrimination, and leads to biased opinions.

Mike Mahinay, executive director of Alliance Against AIDS (ALAGAD) Mindanao, says government’s response strategy has fallen into this narrow scope.

“The government’s program is targeting the gay population; however, there’s an angle to it that is not healthy. Are we doing gender justice? Because there are cases where they are not gay—they were just forced, for survival,” Mahinay said.

There’s a “dual stigma” for members in the LGBTQIA community afflicted with HIV. This discrimination does more than reduce dignity, it also places an emotional burden on their shoulders.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), HIV’s social scar and discrimination affect the emotional well-being and mental health of people living with the virus. Many internalize the deep-seated prejudice, develop a negative self-image, and live in fear of being judged or rejected if their status is revealed.

Mahinay emphasizes that education on HIV awareness remains missing especially among the youth, children in isolated areas, and the general population of women. Without broader awareness, the country remains vulnerable to another wave of surprise infections.

“Time will come that we will be surprised when there will be another population that is going to be positive with this,” warns Mr. Mahinay. “Because the government’s program is too focused on the LGBTQIA community.”

“We can’t stop the stigma, but we can fight to stop the stigma,” adds Sam Gaebryle Montejo, the president of Ateneo Libulan Circle, an organization of LGBTQIA student advocates. “Through education they will be informed, and through information they will be informed, we can shed light on the things that they don’t know.”

Sam Gaebryle Montejo states, “The stigma can only be stopped when the heart and the mind are willing to listen.”

Various groups in Davao joined the May 18 International AIDS Candlelight Memorial to highlight the call for awareness and to fight the stigma that comes with the disease.

Davao City has three main facilities that provide HIV treatment services: the Reproductive Health and Wellness Center (RHWC), Southern Philippines Medical Center and the private-run Davao Doctors Hospital. Tagum City has the Davao Regional Medical Center that serves as Davao del Norte’s primary treatment hub. (davaotoday.com)