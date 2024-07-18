City Council questions Marantan’s appointment as Davao’s police chief

davaotoday.com file photo

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The Davao City Council has taken issue on last week’s carousel of appointments of the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) Director, as they will invite officials of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) to seek clarification.

First District City Councilor Luna Acosta, who chairs the Committee on Peace and Public Safety, proposed this resolution on Tuesday, July 16, seeking transparency on the selection of Acting City Director Police Colonel Hansel Marantan.

Acosta, a first-time councilor, said the appointment process did not adhere to the DILG Act of 1990 and the PNP Reform and Reorganization Act of 1998 which states that the city mayor of the local government unit has the authority to select its Chief of Police.

“Col. Marantan is not the choice of the City Mayor. He was not even on the shortlist presented to him. His appointment was provided by the National Headquarters of the Philippine National Police,” she said.

Last July 10, the DCPO found three leadership changes in one day. Colonel Lito Patay, the officer-in-charge of DCPO who had just assumed his post, was replaced by Col. Sherwin Butil, but hours later, he was replaced by Marantan.

READ: Davao City Police sees three leadership changes in one day

Acosta said Patay was Mayor Sebastian Duterte’s choice from a shortlist of five officers recommended by the Police Regional Office (PRO-XI). Marantan is not among the names in that shortlist.

The City Council, dominated by Duterte’s Hugpong party, filed a resolution to invite PRO-XI Regional Director Police Brigadier General Nicolas Torre III, DILG City Director Vicky Sarcena, and Marantan to attend the next session to clarify this matter.

Acosta expressed concern over the frequent changes in DCPO’s leadership, saying it gives the impression of instability as the city prepares for its upcoming 39th Kadayawan Festival in August and the Ironman 70.3 Davao Philippines event.

“How can we assure that our constituents and visiting athletes will not be in harm’s way when the head of the DCPO keeps on changing within a short amount of time?” Acosta stated.

The DCPO, through their spokesperson Captain Hazel Tuazon, said in the regular AFP-PNP press conference Wednesday that Colonel Marantan has scheduled a courtesy call with Mayor Duterte. She has yet to receive confirmation from the new police chief if he would appear at the next City Council session.

Tuazon said that the PNP had to follow its chain of command on the appointment of Marantan.

“We are following orders. We have a chain of command. Whatever the exemptions, especially coming from the chief PNP that appointed him here, Sir Marantan (had to) follow,” Tuazon explained. (davaotoday.com)