Monkeypox not alarming, wearing face masks not necessary

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The Department of Health (DOH) Davao Region reassured the public there is no need to panic even with eight cases of monkeypox (Mpox) and advised the people not to go into panic buying of face masks to prevent transmission.

DOH Region XI Assistant Regional Director Dr. David Mendoza explained that the recorded eight cases in Davao Region fall under the Clade II category, a categorization on Mpox cases which means lower mortality rate—approximately one in ten—compared to Clade IB, which has a mortality rate of four to five per ten cases.

“As an epidemiologist, I’d say layo ra kaayo na siya sa tinae (It’s far away from your innards),” he said, using a local expression to emphasize that there is little cause for concern.

On Friday, the Davao City Health Office announced on Davao City Disaster Radio that the number of Mpox cases in the city had climbed to six, including one death.

Meanwhile, in a separate report from GMA SuperRadyo, Dr. Ricardo Audan, Medical Chief of the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC), stated that seven active cases are currently isolated in their treatment facility, while seven others have already been discharged.

“To make it clear, all cases pass through SPMC because they are our subnational laboratory. So when they said they have eight cases, it really is just eight. If additional cases appear, those come from city records,” Audan explained.

One of the eight confirmed cases had traveled outside the Davao Region, according to Dr. Mendoza. However, he did not disclose the case histories of the remaining patients.

No Need for Face Masks

During the Kapehan sa PIA press conference, Dr. Mendoza clarified that the DOH does not recommend mandatory face mask use as a preventive measure against Mpox.

This was also reiterated by Dr. Sofia Corazon D. Zafra, CHO’s medical coordinator for emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases.

The medical experts explained that while face masks are part of basic health protocols, they do not prevent transmission, as MPOX spreads through direct contact, such as hugging, kissing, and intimate interactions, not through the air.

“It is not airborne, so you need close contact for transmission. That means all of us are susceptible to the disease, but there are specific criteria for infection,” Dr. Mendoza said.

He also urged establishments that involve skin-to-skin contact, such as massage clinics, salons, barbershops, and fitness gyms, to strictly observe minimum public health standards. DOH-XI advised ensuring that hand-washing facilities are accessible in these businesses.

The Philippine Society for Microbiology and Infectious Diseases posted a statement on its Facebook page on June 2, explaining “compulsory masking” is not necessary amid cases of Mpox, which is not an airborne disease.

“Enforcing masks is not a cost-effective measure and will not prevent the spread of mpox,” the medical society says.

Since last month, social media posts have shown people buying face masks and alcohol in stores on Magsaysay (Uyanguren) Avenue .

The Department of Trade and Industry-Davao Region (DTI-Davao) has begun monitoring incidents of hoarding and overpricing of medical supplies, including face masks and alcohol, across the region.

Dr. Mendoza emphasized that Mpox is not an airborne disease, advising the public to avoid panic and panic buying. Instead, he urged adherence to the following preventive measures:

Avoid close skin-to-skin contact—including sexual contact, hugging, kissing, and cuddling—with individuals suspected, probable, or confirmed to have Mpox. Caregivers must follow proper preventive measures, including the use of personal protective equipment (PPE). Practice proper hand hygiene—frequently wash hands with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand sanitizers. Disinfect contaminated objects and surfaces—thoroughly clean areas suspected of being infected or those handled by an infected person. Avoid contact with animals, especially mammals that may carry the virus, including sick or diseased animals. Symptoms of Mpox in animals can include rash, fever, lethargy, and loss of appetite (davaotoday.com)