City Council honors Davao student-athletes for historic bronze in 2026 Palarong Pambansa

Davao Region’s outstanding student-athletes, coaches, and sports stakeholders were recognized during the City Council’s 24th Regular Session, honoring the region’s historic performance at the 2026 Palarong Pambansa. The ceremony also paid tribute to the late Rene Clert "Bobet" Baterbonia, represented both the Davao Eagles and the Davao4 Region, acknowledging his lasting contributions to the local sports community and youth athletic development.(Photo by Ayannah Tomandao,Intern)

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Student-athletes, coaches, trainers, school officials and sports community members representing Davao Region at the 2026 Palarong Pambansa were honored by the Davao City Council for its historic third-place finish.

The commendation was led by Councilor Antoinette Principe, chairperson of the council’s Committee on Education, Science and Technology, Culture and Arts.

“This year’s competition will forever be remembered as a landmark moment for Region XI,” Principe said during the council session last Tuesday, June 16.

For the first time in history, Davao Region secured third place overall at the 2026 Palarong Pambansa held May 24 to 31 in Agusan del Sur, winning100 medals – composed of 34 gold, 32 silver, and 34 bronze.

The National Capital Region topped the medal tally, followed by Calabarzon.

Davao’s elementary delegation ranked second in their category, behind Calabarzon, earning 38 medals: 21 gold, 11 silver and 6 bronze.

During the session, names of the athletes, coaches, trainers, and school officials were read aloud and flashed on the LED screen. The delegation included over 320 student-athletes and more than 300 coaches and support staff.

The council gave a standing ovation when it posthumously recognized the late Rene Clert Baterbonia, who competed in his final Palarong Pambansa last May before traveling to Manila in June.

Baterbonia was the 2025 Palarong Pambansa Most Valuable Player after leading Davao’s basketball team to its first gold medal.

The 18-year-old phenom’s image appeared on the LED screen bearing the message “Rest in Power.”

The tribute came at a time when discussions on student-athlete welfare and safety have resurfaced following Baterbonia’s death.

Need of support

Anthon Villarba, a 20-year old former bronze medalist in Wushu Sanda during the Palarong Pambansa 2023, recalled his own journey began with concerns from his mother due to the nature of his sport.



“My mother did not approve because she was worried for my safety and did not want me to participate in combat sport,” Villarba said.

“When the DAVRAA competition required parent consent, she found out and became upset because she was concerned that I might get injured.”

Despite these concerns, Villarba’s medal made him pursue the sport which opened opportunities to pursue higher education through athletic programs and scholarships.

However, he said that provincial athletes continue to face the challenges such as lack of resources and facilities for their training.

“There are many talented athletes who have the skills and potential to compete at higher levels, but many of them struggle because of limited resources and financial assistance,” he said.

Villarba said that government agencies and organizations may give support but is focused on major events such as the Palaro, Batang Pinoy and the Philippine National Games.

He said that with these limitations and lack of exposure to competitions, young athletes are unable to fully develop their skils.

Villarba’s observations was echoed by pencak silat (Indonesian martial arts) athlete Dexter Jhon Lonzon, who said support has improved over the years but remains uneven across lesser-known sports or newer disciplines.

Opportunities

Student-athletes and coaches shared that their success comes with sacrifice, safety concerns and uneven opportunities, but they make do with whatever forms of support comes to them.

Rudini John Sabanal, assistant coach of the elementary basketball boys team, said support from the local government and the Department of Education has helped sustain athletes throughout training and competition.

“The support (from) Davao City is really big from the food, one month training, transpo. Tanan kailangan sa mga bata ginahatag para madaug gyud, muhasa, magamit jud sa mga bata ilahang mga talent,” Sabanal said.

(All the needs of the kids were provided to help them win, to train and to enhance their talent.)

Some athletes said that sports have become a pathway for scholarships, which eases their family’s burden with allowances and incentives to support their studies and families’ needs.

“Ipagpapatuloy ko po yung pagiging atleta ko po para po makaahon po kami sa pagkahirap namin,” said Davao Eagles volleyball player Jamirah Cydny Antop.

(I will continue this path as an athlete to lift ourselves out of poverty.)

She said the school allowances and other assistance have helped her studies and training.

“Para po hindi na po mahirapan yung mga pamilya ko po na magbibigay ng suporta sa akin para sa aking pagskwela,” Antop said.

(So that my family will no longer have a hard time providing support for me in my studies.)

Councilor Principe underscored the value of investing in both academics and athletics, saying the achievements of Davao’s athletes reflect what young people can accomplish when given opportunities to thrive in both fields.

“The success of our student-athletes demonstrates that when education and sports development are given equal importance, we empower young people not only to compete but to excel,” she said. – Ayannah Tomandao / UP Mindanao Intern(davaotoday.com)