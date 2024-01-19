Family of 7 perish in Diwalwal landslide

Jan. 19, 2024
Search, rescue, and retrieval operations for the landslide victims in Brgy. Mt. Diwata. (Photo from Municipality of Monkayo’s Facebook page)

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – A family of seven was among those killed in a landslide in the mining village of Barangay Mount Diwata (known as Diwalwal) in Monkayo municipality in Davao de Oro Thursday as heavy rain and winds hit Davao Region since January 16.

The Monkayo Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) said the landslide destroyed two houses of the victims in Sitio Pag-asa.

Rescuers have recovered the bodies and identified the fatalities as Catherine Gumatin, 27 years old; her five children including daughters Cristine, age 10; Hannah, 9; Ailee, 8; Dysna, 3; and infant Arjay, one-year-old. Another body recovered is Marjomie Nenaria, age 33.

The body of the father, Rommil, age 36, is still to be recovered along with three other persons. The Monkayo MDRRMO had to stop retrieval operations yesterday due to strong rain and winds.

Three other residents were injured, Bernadeth Cruda, 51 years old; Dexter Cruda,19; and Amara Kate Delola, one year old.

This is the only reported death in the ongoing bad weather conditions in Davao Region. The shear line has brought heavy rains since Tuesday that triggered landslides and floods. (davaotoday.com)

 , ,
comments powered by Disqus

Related Posts

Headlines

Davao del Norte under state of calamity as flood hits 64 barangays

Castro dismayed over dismissal of complaint vs ex-Pres Duterte

200,000 persons affected by floods, landslide in Davao Region

Vloggers promote Davao watershed that led to loads of trash

Classes suspended in Davao City, three Davao provinces amid heavy rain

Bangsamoro leaders calls out Sinulog dance for ‘cultural insensitivity’

Seven Zambo Sur relatives seeking jobs found buried in Lanao Norte

Timeline of Cha-cha, con-con and pirma in Congress

Andok ako kabayan eh

Davawenyos confused on both people’s initiative and Polong’s statements

Related Posts

Bangsamoro leaders calls out Sinulog dance for 'cultural insensitivity'

Bangsamoro leaders calls out Sinulog dance for 'cultural insensitivity'

Six Mindanao books win National Book Awards

Six Mindanao books win National Book Awards

Short story on Matigsalugs bags Gawad Bien Lumbera award

Short story on Matigsalugs bags Gawad Bien Lumbera award

PHOTO ESSAY: Davao City's photography enthusiasts gather to share their passion

PHOTO ESSAY: Davao City's photography enthusiasts gather to share their passion

Moro and Lumad youth relive indigenous games in Dula Kadayawan

Moro and Lumad youth relive indigenous games in Dula Kadayawan