Family of 7 perish in Diwalwal landslide

Search, rescue, and retrieval operations for the landslide victims in Brgy. Mt. Diwata. (Photo from Municipality of Monkayo’s Facebook page)

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – A family of seven was among those killed in a landslide in the mining village of Barangay Mount Diwata (known as Diwalwal) in Monkayo municipality in Davao de Oro Thursday as heavy rain and winds hit Davao Region since January 16.

The Monkayo Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) said the landslide destroyed two houses of the victims in Sitio Pag-asa.

Rescuers have recovered the bodies and identified the fatalities as Catherine Gumatin, 27 years old; her five children including daughters Cristine, age 10; Hannah, 9; Ailee, 8; Dysna, 3; and infant Arjay, one-year-old. Another body recovered is Marjomie Nenaria, age 33.

The body of the father, Rommil, age 36, is still to be recovered along with three other persons. The Monkayo MDRRMO had to stop retrieval operations yesterday due to strong rain and winds.

Three other residents were injured, Bernadeth Cruda, 51 years old; Dexter Cruda,19; and Amara Kate Delola, one year old.

This is the only reported death in the ongoing bad weather conditions in Davao Region. The shear line has brought heavy rains since Tuesday that triggered landslides and floods. (davaotoday.com)