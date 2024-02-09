110 missing, 31 rescued from Masara landslide

Feb. 09, 2024
The landslide in Brgy. Masara, Maco, Davao de Oro province, as seen during an aerial inspection on February 7, 2024. (Photo courtesy of Presidential Communications Office)

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – One hundred ten people remain missing, seven dead and 31 injured after a landslide swept a mining area in Barangay Masara, Maco, Davao de Oro Tuesday evening February 6.

The local government of Maco released this update Friday afternoon after nearly three days of rescue operations conducted by responders supported by military personnel.

The landslide struck Masara on Tuesday night close to 8 pm, with survivors saying three buses carrying workers and families of Apex Mines were buried.

The landslide came after days of heavy rainfall starting January 31 struck Davao Region.

Three children were reportedly among the seven bodies recovered from the rubble.

Following the incident, the local government and responders moved the 1,166 families living in Masara to evacuation centers in Maco and neighboring town Mawab.

The incident has stirred online discussions on the impact of mining, which contributed to the loosening of soil and earth.

Several towns in Davao de Oro experienced landslides and floods during the heavy rainfall, including Monkayo, Maragusan, and Nabunturan. (davaotoday.com)

