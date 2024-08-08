Green groups disagree with Mayor Baste on waste incineration plan

Photo courtesy of the City Government of Davao

DAVAO CITY,Philippines – Mayor Sebastian Duterte faces criticisms from Davao’s environmental groups for stating his continuing support for the waste-to-energy incineration (WTE) project during his State of the City Address (SOCA) last August 6.

The Interfacing Development Interventions for Sustainability (IDIS), which is collaborating with the Davao City Government on environmental concerns in the city, released a statement reminding the mayor of the incinerator’s adverse effects on humans and the environment.

“IDIS has always been vocal in its opposition to the Waste-to-Energy (WTE) Incineration Project due to its adverse effects on humans and the environment. As we always reiterate, burning wastes produces highly hazardous chemicals such as dioxins and furans. These toxic chemicals are known to be carcinogenic, impact the neurological development of children, cause respiratory diseases, and pollute our water and air. The project will also exacerbate the effects of climate change as it incites the city to produce more waste to keep the facility running. It would even result in the importation of waste from other provinces or regions just to meet the minimum requirements,” their statement stated.

IDIS also responded to the mayor’s earlier statement that their group’s Zero Waste campaign as an alternative is “idealistic”.

“Instead of pushing for this project, we have been urging the City Government to opt for zero waste solutions, such as reducing plastic usage, enhancing segregation system facilities, segregated-based collection, composting facilities, Materials Recovery Facilities (MRF), and supporting Community-Based Waste Management systems, small-scale recycling and composting enterprises, and resource collectors,” the group said.

The WTE project has been planned for years to address Davao City’s persistent problem of waste materials, but this has been opposed by green groups. It has also faced other problems such as lack of funding and approval from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

Camela Santos, convener of Sustainable Davao Movement and director of Ecoteneo-Ateneo de Davao, said funding a WTE project is wasteful of finances.

“Just like the DPWH projects that are not responsive to the needs of Davao City, WTE is not responsive to the real problem of waste that requires real solutions (such as) functional materials recovery at the barangay level, segregation at the household and institutions and waste reduction at source, incl going plastics-free,” says Santos.

But Duterte said during his post-SOCA interview that although he is supporting of having Materials Recovery Facilities (MRF), but building these at barangays is “virtually impossible” as some barangays don’t have the ideal location.

“The problem is really about location, usually we can consolidate adjacent barangays and they share an MRF,” the mayor said.

IDIS reiterated a good practice in the barangay council of Mintal where waste recycling and collecting has been gradually reduced in its volume from an average 24 tons of garbage per collection down to 8 to 9 tons of garbage.

“This only shows that Dabawenyos can be DCplinado if we have enough support from the local government and the decision-makers have the political will to do so,” IDIS added.

The group also urged Duterte to address issues affecting the watershed in Sitios Kalatong, Tabak, and Tribal in Barangay Carmen, Baguio District such as cutting of trees and illegal settlers.

“These Sitios have multiple environmental issues including the illegal selling of ancestral lands, rampant encroachment, and cutting of trees within the Panigan-Tamugan Watershed, one of the sources of our drinking water. We already conducted multiple joint inspections in the said areas and convened various meetings to come up with an action plan, but up until now, the city has not acted on any of it,” IDIS said. (davaotoday.com)