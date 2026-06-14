128 years on: Davao activists challenge ‘True Freedom’, demand EDCA, VFA end

"Abolish imperialism," chants a protester holding a placard reading "NO TO US MILITARY OIL DEPOT IN DAVAO REGION," as the crowd responds during the program.(Photo by Renier C. Cornelio,Mindanao State University-Marawi intern/davaotoday.com)

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — While the nation marked its 128th Independence Day on June 12, activists from different progressive groups took to the streets to ask a stark question that goes beyond historical celebrations: Is the Philippines truly free?

Bagong Alyansang Makabayan Southern Mindanao (BAYAN) headed the protest where protesters carried placards and waved banners expressing their outrage against perennial foreign influence, government corruption, and demanded for genuine sovereignty.

The protesters argued that despite a century passing since the end of Spanish colonial rule – the nation remains shackled under imperialism.

Abolish EDCA, VFA

“Makita gyud nato nga, like even though naga-celebrate ang masa na Pilipino og Independence Day, kanang makita nato nga naa ang EDCA sites, so like maingon gyud nato nga dili tinuod ang Independence Day kay under gihapon ta sa impression sa imperialism, and one visible example ana kay ang nine ka EDCA sites,” John Wayne of Junkie Rebels Crew Davao said.

(Even though the masses celebrate Independence Day, we see the reality: EDCA sites exist. There are nine of them right now. This proves our independence is not real; we are still under the impression of imperialism.)

Rauf Sissay, a secretariat member of BAYAN Southern Mindanao, reiterated the protest’s core political demand.

“Our call to the Marcos Jr. government is clear: Abolish the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) and EDCA, and all other lopsided, unequal treaties with the United States,” Sissay told Davao Today.

The protesters condemned the enduring impact of imperialism and President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s role in national politics, arguing that true self-determination requires resistance against state intimidation. They specifically criticized the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity (OPAPRU), rejecting its current approach and calling instead for independent partnerships with grassroots organizations and the Department of Education (DepEd).

Heroine Marish Fernandez of the League of Filipino Students-University of the Philippines Mindanao (LFS-UPM) emphasized the definition of true sovereignty: “The true definition of a free nation is the ability to sustain itself without intervention from any imperialist power.”

Fernandez criticized OPAPRU, arguing for genuine self-determination over current government reconciliation efforts.

The activists linked the military presence to recent tensions, including missile tests in Tacloban on May 5, 2026 which reportedly displaced residents as they were forced to evacuate.

Similar testing was also reported in Nueva Ecija.

Kat Dalon of the Lumad women’s sector, Sabokahan, pointed to the recurring military incursions into indigenous lands.

“The military comes and goes, demanding surrender. It has closed and destroyed classrooms,” Dalon told Davao today.

Economic, gender struggles

Allyssa Ancheta, chairperson of Gabriela Youth Davao, broadened the scope of the demands to include economic hardship and gender-based violence.

Ancheta called for the removal of the Value Added Tax (VAT), which she argued disproportionately affects poor women, and demanded an end to Violence Against Women Cases (VAWC), which remain at record highs in Davao and nationwide.

She also pointed to systemic corruption involving top leadership:”We call for accountability and justice regarding corruption cases involving the President, Bongbong Marcos, and Vice President Sara Duterte.”

The demonstration concluded peacefully, with organizers framing the event not as a rejection of the holiday, but as a necessary critique of the nation’s current reality.

For the protesters, the 128th anniversary is a reminder that for the country to achieve the freedom envisioned by its heroes, the struggle for genuine sovereignty continues. – Duane Baring, Aisanie Ibrahim / Mindanao State University (MSU) Interns