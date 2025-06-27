Australia turns down hosting ex-Pres. Duterte during ICC trial

DAVAO CITY, Philippines -The Australian government has turned down hosting former President Rodrigo Duterte for his interim release from detention in the International Criminal Court (ICC), but Vice President Sara Duterte-Carpio denied that their camp sought them in the first place.

The Australian government, in an email statement said they are not considering hosting Duterte if his petition for his temporary release is granted by the ICC.

“The Australian Government is aware that Former Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has applied for interim release to a third unnamed country. Australia has not agreed to host Mr. Duterte if he is granted interim release nor are we considering this,” the e-mail stated as read by VP Duterte in a press conference held in Davao on Friday afternoon.

The Vice President said the email came from a representative of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade of the Australian Government that was sent on Thursday.

She clarified that her father’s defense team never sought Australia as a host for his interim release.

“First of all, I want to clarify that the defense team of President Duterte reached out to the Australian government to discuss about this interim release. There is no application of former President Duterte for interim release in Australia,” she said.

But earlier, VP Sara had mentioned that Australia was considered by her father’s lawyers, which she revealed in an interview when she was in Melbourne attending a rally of supporters of her detained father. https://www.philstar.com/headlines/2025/06/24/2452880/australia-eyed-dutertes-interim-release

She also denied lobbying the Australian government for her father’s hosting when she was in the country, saying she did not meet any Australian officials during her trip.

But now, VP Sara said there were other two countries suggested by her father’s legal counsel for application, but she refrained from naming them.

Duterte’s lawyer Nicholas Kaufman had petitioned for the interim release of the former president, citing his old age, and his condition that he poses no flight risk and influence to his country. https://davaotoday.com/headline/rights-group-fear-safety-of-witness-amidst-dutertes-request-for-release/

But Kaufman’s claim that ICC prosecutors had agreed for Duterte’s release was rebuffed by ICC Deputy Prosecutor Mame Mandiaye Niang who said Duterte’s continued detention is necessary to ensure he appears at his trial and does not obstruct or influence the investigation on his case.

Duterte was arrested and sent to the ICC on March 12 to face the charge of crimes against humanity for leading the bloody war on drugs campaign. Families of the victims were among those who sought the ICC for legal intervention.(davaotoday.com)