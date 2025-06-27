DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Outgoing Davao City Mayor Sebastian ‘Baste’ Duterte took oath as vice mayor during a ceremony at Davao’s Sangguniang Panlungsod Session Hall on Friday, June 27, but he might assume the role as acting mayor.

His father, mayor-elect former President Rodrigo Duterte, was not able to take his oath as he is currently detained in The Hague, Netherlands as he faced trial for crimes against humanity committed during his mayoral and presidential terms.

While the elder Duterte’s status remains unclear, Vice President Sara Duterte told reporters that Baste Duterte may assume the role of acting mayor, based on succession.

She also said her father’s legal team are still discussing options for the mayor-elect.

Baste Duterte, who served as the city mayor from 2022, won the vice-mayoral race last May 12 with a landslide victory over former councilor and vice mayor Bernard Al-ag.

He took his oath administered by Court of Appeals Associate Justice Jill Rose Jaugan-Lo, accompanied by his mother, Elizabeth Zimmerman; sister Vice President Sara Duterte-Carpio, and his nephews, Councilor-elect Rigo Duterte and Congressman-elect Omar Duterte of the 2nd District. His partner, Kate Necesario, and their kids were also with him.

The twenty-four elected councilors also took their oath.

Judge Mario Duaves led the oath for first district councilors, Luna Acosta, Cookie Bonguyan, Bonz Militar, Ragde Niño Ibuyan, Temujin “Tek” Ocampo, and Pamela “Pameng” Librado, together with outgoing Vice Mayor Atty. J. Melchor Quitain.

He also administered the oath of the newly elected second district councilors of Davao City – Atty. Diosdado Mahipus Jr., Ralph Abella, Louie John Bonguyan, Che-Che Justol-Baguilod, Al Ryan Alejandre, Danilo Dayanghirang, Atty. Arnolfo Cabling, and Doce Apostol.

Meanwhile, Judge Marie Estrellita Tolentino Roxas led the oath for the newly elected third district councilors Alberto Ungab, Enzo Villafuerte, Sweet Advincula, Petite Principe-Castrodes, Rachel Zozobrado, Potpot Villafuerte, Jopet Baluran, and Myrna Dalodo-Ortiz. Together with them is third district Congressman Isidro Ungab at Sangguniang Panlungsod Session Hall.

The other Duterte members elected to the local posts — Rigo, Omar and their father, re-elected First District Congressman Paulo, had already taken their oath last May 23 administered by Jaugan-Lo.

All officials will assume office on June 30.

In his speech following his oath-taking, Baste Duterte said the victory of his family and their party Hugpong was a rejection of “the (Marcos Jr.) administration’s machinery”, claiming that “money did not win, principles lived.”

Baste was referring to “ayuda politics” which observers claimed took place during the campaign period allegedly used by the Marcos Jr. administration.

The Dutertes faced another local dynasty last May, the Nograles siblings Karlo, who ran as mayor, and Margarita ‘Migs’ who contested the First District Congressional post that was long held by their father, the late House Speaker Prospero.

Baste’s speech highlighted the progress of Davao City under his leadership, noting that the city’s income went up from P5.1 billion pesos in 2022 to P5.9 billion in 2024. Davao City’s gross domestic product (GDP) also rose from P495 billion in 2022 to P532 billion in 2023.

Davao City’s tourism industry also contributed to the city’s income, drawing over 1.8 million tourist arrivals in 2024, more than double the 897,406 recorded in 2022.

In 2024, Davao City gathered almost P263 billion worth of investments, and saw growing registered businesses from 44,935 in 2022 to 46,964 in 2024.

Amid these accomplishments, he highlighted Davao as an insurgency-free city and a debt-free local government unit.

“The prudent use of the people’s money has allowed us to strengthen our emergency response services, advance digitalization, and expand education and health services,” he said.

The mayor emphasized the need for legislation on health, peace and order, housing, food security, digitalization, and education improvement.

“We will allocate a substantial budget to education, targeting increased scholarships for poor and deserving Davao students. We will earmark more funds to build additional classrooms and learning facilities. We must invest in our future by investing in the education of our children today.” Baste said.

Baste urged all Dabawenyos to uphold the law, emphasizing that personal interests should not compromise the city’s integrity.

“But Dabawenos, you must do your part. Work honestly and obey the law. Together, we will build a just and fair society.” he said.

While Dabawenyos voted overwhelmingly to put five Dutertes in the city government, there is criticism of how they have become an “obese dynasty”.

The Dutertes are also facing controversies aside from the ICC trial of the former President. Vice President Sara Duterte faces an impending impeachment trial for alleged corruption, bribery and other high crimes. Paulo Duterte faces a probe for assault and harassment.

They also have to address problems and complaints from Dabawenyos regarding the city’s perennial floods, heavy traffic and shortage of public transportation.

With reports from Christine Bustamante,intern