Barangay, SK elections moved to November 2026

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE) initially set this December 1, 2025 has been moved by President Marcos Jr to next year on November 2, 2026.

This was finalized by the President’s signing of a law, Republic Act 12232, that establishes a four-year term for BSK officials. The last election was held in 2023.

Malacañang also said the postponement is necessary to allow the Commision on Elections (Comelec) to focus on the first parliamentary elections of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) in October 2025, which the Palace wants to avoid overlapping logistical burdens.

The Comelec, which has already started its registration campaign particularly for first time voters for the BSKE. It will enact implementing rules on the BSKE postponement within 90 days after the effectivity of the law.

Incumbent officials of Barangay and SK’s will continue their office unless sooner removed or suspended, according to Comelec. Officials who are already in their third consecutive term will no longer be qualified to run in 2026 as mandated by the new law.

The new limits barangay officials to a maximum of three consecutive terms and SK officials to a single term without re-election.(davaotoday.com)