Civil society files plunder raps on VP Sara Duterte

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Civil society and church groups on Friday December 12 filed plunder, graft, bribery and malversation of funds charges against Vice President Sara Duterte and 15 former officials of the Department of Education (DepEd) and Office of the Vice President (OVP) over the mishandling of P612.5 million in confidential funds.

The case was filed before the Ombudsman led by Ramon Magsaysay Awardee Fr. Flaviano Villanueva, Fr. Robert Reyes, former Finance Undersecretary Cielo Magno, former presidential peace adviser Teresita Quintos-Deles and UP Professor Sylvia Estrada Claudio, where they presented a huge pile of documented evidence against the Vice President.

The complainants alleged that Duterte designed and directed parallel and similar schemes of “unlawful disposition, diversion, and misappropriation” of confidential funds within the OVP and DepEd offices.

Also charged are Duterte’s Chief of Staff Atty. Zuleika Lopez and former DepED undersecretary Michael Poa.

The complainants point out how the offices divert and conceal how they misused the confidential funds through irregular transactions, unsupported and questionable disbursement vouchers with names that include “Mary Grace Piattos”.

During the filing at the Ombudsman, Fr. Flaviano told reporters the reason for their filing of the complaint is to seek “an end to (the) mockery of the system of checks and balances) that the Vice President has evaded.

“In the light of the many calls of the Filipino people for accountability, we should not forget the numerous instances that the second highest officer of the country has skirted away questions and investigations over anomalous use of confidential funds. In the instance of being questioned by the representatives of the people in Congress, the Vice President, Sara Duterte, has blatantly refused her responsibility to answer to the people. She has continuously undermined the very essence of what public service is all about. Her indiscriminate misuse of public funds without fear of accountability is outright criminal and a perfect example of the betrayal of public trust,” Villanueva said.

When asked about why they are pressing on investigating confidential funds when its use is purportedly confidential, Villanueva said: “Confidential funds is still public funds. When there are doubts about how it is used for the wrong purpose, confidentiality is preceded by accountability.”

The allegations over Duterte’s confidential funds was the basis for the impeachment case filed by the House of Representatives against the Vice President last February. But the Supreme Court ruled last July that the impeachment was unconstitutional for violating the one-year bar rule.

Malacañang communication undersecretary Claire Castro issued a remark saying it is best for the Ombudsman to investigate the complaints thoroughly.(davaotoday.com)