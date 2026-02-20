Coast Guard ends one-month search for Amejara passengers

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Exactly a month after motor vessel Amejara capsized in the Davao Gulf, the Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao (CGDSEM) announced on Wednesday February 18 that it has ended its search, rescue and retrieval operations for nine passengers that remain missing.

During its month-long search and rescue and retrieval mission, the CGDSEM rescued one surviving crew member and retrieved six bodies.

Amejara left Santa Ana Wharf in Davao City on the night of January 17 without a permit from the Maritime Industry Authority. It was bound for Governor Generoso, Davao Oriental, but was reported missing on January 19 after families alerted the Coast Guard that the boat capsized.

Commodore Philipps Soria, commander of CGDSEM, announced during a press conference streamed live on social media that they led, sustained, and coordinated search efforts with the Philippine Air Force and Navy, and expanded operations to waters off Basilan and parts of Indonesia.

Amejara crew member Christopher Bulig was the lone survivor, who was spotted during the second day of search and rescue operations off Sarangani Island.

Only six bodies were recovered on the coast off Sarangani province on January 24 and 25. Only four of these bodies were identified by their families: Porferio Lanorias Jr., Ranil Florino, John Julius Alcazar, and Hector Emberga. The two other bodies are awaiting DNA test results for identification.

Nine persons, including three crew members and six passengers, remain missing.

The missing crew members are boat captain Patrocinio F. Genita III, Homer Bordado Bolasa and Christian Genita II.

The passengers who remain missing or unidentified are Anthony Banzali, Ace Cortez, Ranil Florino, Rogelio Gomez, Mark Levi Apayo Lao, Reymark Napuli, Herwin Tan, Steven Ang Tan and Earlan Uyking.



The Coast Guard released the findings of its investigation, which noted that the vessel did not comply with regulations due to unauthorized departure and non-compliance with Philippine Coast Guard clearance requirements.

The investigation noted Bulig’s statement that Amejara underwent structural upgrades, such as adding an upper deck, which “may have adversely affected the vessel’s stability characteristics, particularly its center of gravity.”

Soria further explained that the boat carried additional load such as cargo, scuba tanks, fuel drums, fishing equipment and coolers containing alcoholic drinks may have affected the vessel’s weight.

“The surviving crew stated that alcoholic beverages were consumed by all passengers during the voyage and that some crew members also drank alcohol in limited amounts,” Soria said.

He added that severe sea conditions, “characterized by huge and continuous waves in the vicinity waters of Cape San Agustin,” combined with the passengers’ intoxication, may have affected their situational awareness during the incident.

Soria also earlier advised vessel owners to honestly declare their destination and travel for the purpose of monitoring and response by the Coast Guard in case of accidents.(davaotoday.com)