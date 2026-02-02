Coast Guard reveals details of ongoing probe on Amejara

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – More details were revealed by the Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao (CGDSEM) in their ongoing probe on how the ill-fated Amejara vessel sank on the Davao Gulf that resulted in the confirmed deaths of four passengers and 11 missing.

In a press conference on Friday, January 30, Commodore Philipps Soria confirmed that the Amejara vessel was not given clearance by the Coast Guard’s Santa Ana Substation to sail to Governor Generoso due to the following details:

Amejara’s franchise is “for tourism only and during daytime only” as recorded at the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA)

Its authorized routes are only between Davao City and the Island Garden City of Samal (Igacos)

Soria said the Amejara crew approached the Santa Ana Coast Guard on Saturday, January 17 at 4 pm to get clearance, which the latter did not approve.

The commodore said they are still investigating how Amejara set sail later that night, and why no agency was able to catch the vessel while it was at sea.

The ill-fated vessel was reported to have sank on Monday, January 19, after families of the victims informed the Coast Guard, which launched its search and rescue mission.

Only one survivor was found on Tuesday January 20, the boat’s crew member, Christopher Bulig, who was rescued in the Sarangani Island coast.

Six bodies had been found on January 24 but only four were identified, namely

John Julius Alcazar, Hector Emberga, Ranil Florino and Porferio Lanorias, Jr.

Soria quoted Bulig’s account of the incident saying their vessel sank around 4 a.m. on January 18 Sunday after encountering rough seas in the Davao Gulf along Pasig Byuda.

The commodore located Pasig Byuda at the Cape of San Agustin below Governor Generoso.

He also confirmed earlier reports circulating on social media that a distress message was sent on January 19 by one of the passengers, which pinpointed their location then between the coast of Santa Maria and Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental.

Sario said that the search operations are still ongoing, extending to other Coast Guard districts in Zamboanga and in Indonesian borders.

The Coast Guard released the names of the 12 passengers: John Julius Alcazar, Anthony Banzali, Ace Cortez, Hector Emberga, Porferio Lanorias, Jr., Mark Levi Apayo Lao, Herwin Tan, Steven Ang Tan and Earlan Uyking. Three people who were on board but were not listed in the manifest were Rogelio Gomez, Ranil Florino and Reymark Napuli.

Cortez is identified as the owner of Amejara. Its three missing crew are Patrocinio Genita III, Christian Genita, Homer Bolasa,(davaotoday.com)