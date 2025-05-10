Comelec, PNP XI warns public from spreading fake news on May 12 Election

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Ahead of the May 12 elections, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) and the Police Regional Office XI (PRO XI) advised voters, poll watchers, and social media vloggers to be careful in spreading information during the election day on Monday.

This reminder stems from previous incidents on social media that spread disinformation related to the local election campaign, which led to the PRO filing cases against three social media content creators in the Davao Region.

The disinformation includes false information from two vloggers that a police memorandum ordered police personnel to wear red-colored uniforms during the campaign of President Marcos Jr.’s party alliance, Alyansa ng Bagong Pilipinas in Carmen, Davao del Norte, last February 15.

Another piece of disinformation from another vlogger claimed the residence of former President Rodrigo Duterte was raided by the police following his arrest by the International Criminal Court.

Complaints were raised against the three vloggers for alleged violation of article 154 of the Revised Penal Code for unlawful use of means of publication and unlawful utterances in relation to the Cybercrime Prevention Act.

PRO XI spokesperson Major Catherine Dela Rey asked poll watchers, volunteers, political supporters, and vloggers to be mindful of their content and avoid misleading the public, or else they may face legal consequences for irresponsible action.

“To all volunteers and watchers of political candidates, we hope you remain patient and calm throughout the process to ensure peaceful national and local elections. If you observe anything unusual, do not cause a scene or shout. There are proper procedures to follow. Rest assured, Comelec and our office will assist you in filing affidavits or reports if necessary,” Dela Rey said.

She also urged the public not to spread disinformation “for the sake of content,” clarifying that if content creators—or even ordinary citizens—wish to help monitor the polls, they must ensure their posts are factual and not misleading.

Comelec Region XI spokesperson Attorney Gay Enumerables appealed to the public to respect the teachers serving as members of the Electoral Board of Inspectors (EBIs). There will be 12,411 public school teachers deployed across Region XI to serve as EBIs in cluster precincts in public schools.

Enumerables noted that, based on past experiences, voters and supporters tend to get frustrated at technical issues with the automated voting machines, resulting in heated exchanges with EBIs.

“Our reminder to watchers hired by candidates is that you are not allowed to interfere—you may only observe. You may use your phones to record the proceedings, but you are not allowed to talk unless you’re making a proper objection,” Enumerables explained.

Comelec ensured that the new automated counting machines (ACMs) supplied by Korean’s Miru are working based on the final testing conducted with poll watchers in various schools in Davao.

But the poll watch group Archdiocesan Commission on Elections Monitoring Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (ACE-COM PPCRV) noted there are inconsistencies on the counting machines when they tested ballots where they overshaded and shaded more than the prescribed number of candidates.

Reacting to this complaint, Enumerables advised voters to shade the circles in the ballots properly.

Previously, the Comelec also assured there was “no irregularity” with regard to satellite transmission devices and solar panels found in a residence in Buhangin, Davao City, in the first week of April.

The storage of the devices in a residence raised suspicion, but in a statement, Comelec said the devices are not the counting machines and have no software or program that would transmit election tallies and results.

The equipment were eventually delivered to their designated areas in Davao del Norte. (davaotoday.com)