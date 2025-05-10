Pulse Asia says Maisug posted fake surveys

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The survey firm Pulse Asia Research called out the political group Hakbang ng Maisug Mindanao for posting fake surveys attributed to them on voter preference in Davao and Cagayan de Oro local elections.

In a statement, Pulse Asia said they did not conduct any of the surveys.

“It has come to our attention that the Facebook page of Maisug Mindanao posted surveys allegedly conducted by Pulse Asia Research in Cagayan de Oro (April 16-26, 2025), Davao City (April 26-May 6, 2025) Davao de Oro (April 26-May 6, 2025), Davao del Norte (April 26-May 6, 2025), and Davao Oriental (April 26-May 6, 2025). The results of these purported surveys have been circulating on other social media pages and reported by local newspapers. We wish to clarify that Pulse Asia Research did not conduct any of these surveys”, their statement said.

Hakbang ng Maisug, a movement aligned with the Dutertes, purportedly showed survey results in their Maisug Mindanao page that four Dutertes are leading in their respective races.

Former President Rodrigo Duterte is running as mayor, his son Sebastian for vice mayor, Paolo Duterte seeks re-election as first district congressman, and Paolo’s son Omar is aspiring for the second district congressional post.

Rodrigo Duterte is challenged by Karlo Nograles, former first district congressman and former chair of the Civil Service Commission.

Maisug’s page also showed results from local posts in Davao provinces and in Cagayan de Oro.

Candidates have been warned by the Commission on Elections against spreading disinformation during the campaign. (davaotoday.com)