Davao City extends 2.7 million aid to quake-hit Davao Oriental

TDAVAO CITY, Philippines – he Davao City Government is extending 2.7 million in financial assistance to Davao Oriental and its municipalities that are heavily affected by the twin earthquakes in October 10.

The amount was approved by the Davao City Council last Tuesday, with an allocation 1 million to the province of Davao Oriental, 500,000 to the City of Mati, and 300,000 each to the municipalities of Caraga, Manay, Tarragona, and Baganga—the areas hardest hit by the quake.

Davao Oriental is placed under state of calamity, as the quakes’ epicenter was in Manay, Davao Oriental.

The twin quakes with magnitudes 7.4 and 6.9 caused damages in houses and structures, as many residents are staying in tent shelters in the ongoing rehabilitation efforts.

The funds will be sourced from the 30% Quick Response Fund (QRF) under the 5% Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund (DRRMF) of the Davao City Government for Calendar Year 2025.

“The city budget officer said that we still have a balance of 204,075,187, meaning unutilized, so magkaunsa-unsa man ang Davao, and I hope, God forbid, we still have enough money to take care of any disaster in the City of Davao,” said Councilor Danilo Dayanghirang, chairperson of the council’s Committee on Finance, Ways and Means, and Appropriations, and is related to the Dayanghirangs who are holding public positions in Davao Oriental.

Relief and financial aid continue to pour into Davao Oriental and its municipalities from both the national and local government units.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has released 150 million in cash aid, while the LandBank and Department of Finance have released 900,000 in financial aid and 100,000 worth of relief packs.

The provincial government of Davao Oriental has recently issued an executive order for government and non-government agencies to refrain from conducting activities that gather crowds as a precaution for public safety.(davaotoday.com)