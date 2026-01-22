Davao radio broadcaster convicted for online harassment

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – A local court found Jun Digamon, broadcaster and station manager of Brigada News FM Davao, guilty of online sexual harassment, who was later arrested on Monday for failing to appear on court for the promulgation.

The case was filed by a lawyer formerly from the Public Attorneys Office, accusing Digamon of harassing her through his radio program, which was also streamed on Brigada’s social media page on January 9, 2024.

The court said the broadcaster violated the Safe Spaces Act (R.A. No. 11313) or Bawal-Bastos Law, which prohibits gender-based sexual harassment in public and work spaces including online space.

Digamon is sentenced to imprisonment of two years and four months to four years and two months, and is also ordered to pay the complainant P50,000 in moral damages and P50,000 in exemplary damages.

The broadcaster volunteered his surrender to the National Bureau of Investigation, who picked him at his radio station which livestreamed his arrest.

Brigada News FM’s lawyer, Atty. Glenda Narcilla-Yuson, said the station respects the court’s decision and added that Digamon has the right to appeal.

“While the court has ruled on the legal consequences of those commentaries, Brigada News FM recognizes that the issues were raised in the course of public service broadcasting. This matter remains a personal legal case,” the lawyer said in a statement.

“Brigada News FM remains committed to responsible journalism, respect for the law, and continued service to the public, especially the marginalized sectors whose concerns deserve to be heard with fairness, dignity, and care,” the statement added.(davaotoday.com)