Davawenyos split on Sara’s impeachment

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The political tension rises again this week as various sectors are pressuring the Senate to convene for the impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte.

The articles of impeachment have been forwarded by the House of Representatives last May 13, and according to the Constitution, the Senate must convene “forthwith” as an impeachment body.

Duterte was impeached by the House last May 11 on a vote of 257-25-9 on charges of corruption, unexplained wealth and issuing threats on the life of President Bongbong Marcos Jr.

The Senate, however, is facing criticisms as senators aligned with Duterte gained the majority and installed Senator Alan Peter Cayetano as Senate President last May 11. Cayetano served as House Speaker during the term of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

For Kabataan Partylist Southern Mindanao Region chairperson Cobbie Jan Canda, he described the political maneuvering among Duterte allies as a means to protect the Vice President.

“They really can’t shy away from the fact that what they’re doing right now, their political maneuvering, is for the protection of Sara Duterte,” Canda said.

Canda also linked the Senate developments last week, such as the focus on Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ dela Rosa who sought protection from ICC arrest, as ways of delaying the impeachment proceedings.

Meanwhile, some Davao residents expressed frustration over the impeachment proceedings and the political conflict between the Dutertes and the Marcoses.

Kulot Gamutan, a 68-year-old tricycle driver, said he wanted the impeachment proceedings resolved quickly amid worsening economic conditions.

“Kung akoy ipangutana, i-impeach na… Labi na karon nga nag krisis ta, dili unta nang mga impeach impeach kay nagka lisod man ta, (If you ask me, let’s go on with the impeachment. Right now we are in a crisis, let’s get over with it because the people are suffering)” Gamutan said.

A 56-year-old maruya vendor who requested to be identified only as “Sante,” questioned the impeachment proceedings and claimed the allegations against Duterte lacked evidence.

“Di man tinuod ilang mga alegasyon.. Dili pud pwede [mag-proceed forthwith]. Nganong gibutohan man nila didto sa House, nya dinha sa [Senate] gusto nila na i-direct na. Unfair gihapon, bias gihapon ilang gibuhat, (The allegations are not true. They shouldn’t proceed forthwith. I wonder why the House voted that way, and now they want to direct the Senate on what they want. That’s also unfair. That’s biased.” he said.

Sante also criticized lawmakers for allegedly prioritizing the impeachment issue over other national concerns, including flood control controversies.

“Dapat kadtong flood control, mao ang una nila na gi solve bago sila ning lahi ug topic, (They should have addressed the flood control first before moving to another topic)” he said.

Many Duterte supporters vented their opinion online criticizing the events last week from the impeachment to the ICC arrest of dela Rosa.

Professor and author Christopher Ryan Maboloc, a staunch Duterte supporter, said on his Facebook post that many people distrust the impeachment proceedings, seeing this as politically motivated against the popular dynasty.

“The Dutertes remain popular because President Rodrigo Duterte changed Mindanao’s place in national affairs,” Maboloc claimed.

But recent surveys such as by OCTA Research showed 69% of Filipinos support the impeachment against the vice president, with Mindanao registering the lowest support but still got 61%.

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A recent rally organized by Duterte supporters last Sunday, May 17, failed to muster enough people, estimated at less than 100.

A women’s group in Davao City, the Forum for Truth and Honesty by Women for Integrity Transformation and Hope (FORTHWITH), warned the Senate of its “political theatre” which they said “will prevent the truth on the vice president’s impeachable offenses from coming to light.”

FORTHWITH stressed the Constitutional duty of the senators, that “public office is a public trust” and warned against actions that could delay or dismiss the impeachment proceedings.

“The Filipino people deserve nothing but the truth and full accountability,” said the women’s group.(davaotoday.com)