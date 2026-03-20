Drivers demand subsidy, KMU call for tax cuts amidst oil price hike

Jeepney drivers in Davao City fuel up as diesel prices rise by PHP 2.60 per liter starting Tuesday, June 24, with another round of hikes expected later this week. The staggered increases follow global supply concerns amid the escalating Israel-Iran conflict. | via Christine Bustamante / DavaoToday Intern

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Jeepney drivers in Davao are literally tightening their belts amidst the steep price of fuel, as they sought the government to give them subsidy.

Fuel prices have risen sharply over the past two weeks as the war in the Middle East (West Asia) between Iran and the United States and Israel dragged on, stagnating the supply of crude oil coming from the region.

Oil companies have added around Php 20 to 26 per liter for gasoline and Php 37 to 40 per liter for diesel.

PUJ drivers interviewed by Davao Today said they are at a loss on how to survive daily as their income has declined sharply.

Some of the driver have opted to budget their fuel consumption by plying their routes during peak hours to save on costs. But they said this belt-tightening scheme is already choking them.

“Naa gyud unta klaro nga subsidiya. Tabang ba para ani sa amoa nga mga driver kay di man daku ang among kita tapos karon nga nisaka ang gasolina, mao ra man gihapon ang plete. Asa man namo kuhaon karon ang income na para sa amoang pamilya. Bisan unta hangtud ra sa muundang ang gyera para lang makapasada pud mi (There should be subsidies provided for us. That should help us, as we don’t earn much, the price of gasoline is increasing and fares have not increased. They should help us until the war ends so that we can continue plying our routes),” said Tata, age 54, who drives the Matina-downtown route.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) initially announced fare increases in jeepneys, taxis and buses this week, but this was rejected by President Marcos Jr last Wednesday as he proposed instead to provide subsidies and relief programs to drivers.

In Davao Region, there are 5,180 transport operators managing a total of 14,000 units.

LTFRB XI plans to provide financial support ranging from Php 1,000 to 10,000 per operator, depending on the type and number of units each manages. This assistance is meant to help cover operational expenses affected by higher fuel costs.

Meanwhile, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said it will provide cash aid to drivers to offset daily expenses such as fuel, vehicle maintenance, and other costs that have increased due to inflation and the recent rise in petroleum prices.

The first tranche of this program will provide Php 5,000 to 6,000 public utility jeepney (PUJ) drivers, 1,000 Transportation Network Vehicle Service (TNVS) drivers, and 3,500 taxi drivers in the region.

But for the labor center Kilusang Mayo Uno, these subsidies are not enough.

“Amidst our hardship, the measures of Marcos Jr. is not enough. The subsidy is not enough and is often delayed for farmers, fisherfolk, drivers who are affected by the increase of petroleum prices. Wages remain low which could not support the families. Even with the new increase of minimum wages at P20 per day in the region, this doesn’t count to anything as prices of fares, good, water and electricity have all increased,” said Jeffry Uypala, KMU-Southern Mindanao spokesperson.



KMU and AnakBayan Southern Mindanao both stressed the need to remove the 12 percent value-added tax (VAT) and excise tax on all fuel products which adds about Php 10 on the fuel prices.

They also call for the junking of the Oil Deregulation Law to regulate the prices imposed by oil companies and lessen the burden on the public, noting that “ordinary Filipinos are bearing the brunt of soaring prices on oil, gas, and basic goods and services.”(davaotoday.com)