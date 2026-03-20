Davao City Council seeks DOE to assess city’s oil supply

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The Davao City Council is seeking coordination with government agencies to assess the city’s energy supply and roll out assistance to their constituents.

During Tuesday’s regular session, Councilors Myrna Daludo Ortiz and Diosdado Angelo Mahipus Jr. are seeking the regional heads oof the Department of Energy, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, and other related agencies to attend the next session to discuss the city’s energy situation.

Mahipus said it is important for the city council to discuss matters related to the fuel crisis as the country is now experiencing the effects of the war in the Middle East or West Asia.

He added that in times like this, the council should know the status of fuel reserves in the city so the local government can determine the measures and services to be implemented.

“Are we really prepared for the situation where there will be no more fuel in Davao City? How much have we stored as a buffer inside Davao City and how low before it can be replenished because we have received some information that in a couple of weeks without additional supplies coming in the Philippines then there will be no more supply of fuel,” he said.

In a statement after the session, Councilor Pamela Librado-Morata joined the call of progressive groups to remove the 12 percent value-added tax (VAT) on oil and other products, including the excise tax, to lessen the burden on the public reeling from the increase in fuel prices.

She expressed concerns that workers and other sectors, particularly drivers and operators, are affected as their low income could barely support their daily needs.

“In addition, basic commodities should also be VAT-free like water, electricity, medicines and food. We all bear the brunt of this economic disaster because we all budget household expenses and some of us are breadwinners for our families,” Councilor Morata added.

Meanwhile, Councilor Melchor Quitain Jr proposed that Davawenyos participating in the upcoming Araw ng Dabaw Civic Parade on March 28 should rather come on foot and restrict the use of vehicles.

“Each Dabawenyo can, in his or her own small way, contribute to the mitigation of hardship that the country is confronted with brought by the shortage and rising cost of fuel, commodities, utilities which includes electricity,” Quitain said.

The city government continues to adopt the four-day work week scheme to cut electricity and fuel costs among government institutions. But the public has demanded more solutions from President Marcos Jr., from tax cuts in oil to subsidies.(davaotoday.com)