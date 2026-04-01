Duterte allies turn Parada Dabawenyo into political event

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Duterte’s political allies turned Davao City’s Parada Dabawenyo last March 23, the culminating event of the 89th Araw ng Dabaw month long celebration, into a politically-charged event with their statements that caused delays in the parade.

The parade, which began at 6:00 am with 35,000 participants marching from Roxas Avenue to San Pedro Square, was paused at times as the event’s hosts recognized Duterte allies in the crowd and invited them to deliver their “short messages of solidarity.”



Among those who delivered messages were former Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez, former Comelec commissioner Rowena Guanzon, lawyers Ferdinand Topacio, and Harold Respicio, former Duterte Youth leader Ronald Cardema, House Representatives Leandro Leviste and Kiko Barzaga, and Senator Christopher ‘Bong’ Go.



Their extended speeches — tackling issues ranging from former President Rodrigo Duterte’s case before the International Criminal Court, support for Vice President Sara Duterte on her impeachment case, and criticisms against President Marcos Jr — caused delays in the parade, forcing contingents to wait under the heat before the procession continued.



Weather trackers online showed yesterday’s weather peaked around 10 am to 12 noon around 31 Celsius.

Former Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo was also in attendance but did not speak. He moved out from the VIP area to mingle with the spectators.

The strong presence of Duterte allies in Davao City was again turned into a political statement that Davao City remains the family’s stronghold. After the Parada, a Solidarity Walk was launched in the late afternoon, celebrating the 81st birthday of former President Duterte, who has been detained at the ICC a year ago facing charges of crimes against humanity linked to his administration’s war on drugs.

During the Solidarity Walk rally, Duterte’s close friend, former Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea cut off his speech and was taken by medics off the stage for an undisclosed medical situation.

While most Davawenyos celebrated this two occasions, Duterte critics in Davao see this as “hijacking” by political forces of an event intended to celebrate Davao City’s founding anniversary.

“it is quite disappointing that the supposedly festive celebration of Araw ng Davao seems hijacked by political forces,” said XL Fuentes, convener of the Stop Corruption Alliance in Davao. “These political forces, who have this bad habit of politicking, when cornered for accountability will cry foul and conveniently act as victims of ‘political persecution’,” he added.

Development worker and former DSWD Usec Professor Mae Ancheta Templa chided how the Parada’s date was reset near Duterte’s birthday, which should be restored to March 16, the city’s charter date.



Some netizens also expressed their disappointment, saying, “Araw ng Dabaw used to be a celebration of Davao’s diversity. Now, the event has become a platform for political dynasties, inept officials, and personalities with vested interests,” said one post from a netizen who requested anonymity.

Another netizen pointed out these political allies barely get media attention except for controversies.

Topacio is facing disbarment over his sexist remarks. Leviste drew controversy for meddling in the DSWD Cabral files. Barzaga has been suspended for his social media statements against the administration. Cardema’s party-list has been barred for misrepresentation and red-tagging. Guanzon is criticized for aligning with the Dutertes whom she criticized in the past. (davaotoday.com)