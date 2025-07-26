Eight years later, Meranaws want Marawi justice addressed in 2025 SONA

Internally displaced persons (IDPs) gather at a rally in Marawi’s Ground Zero last May 23, 2025 during the commemoration of the 8th anniversary of the 2017 Marawi Siege, calling for their "Kambalingan"—a safe and dignified return.(Fayzah Inshirah Cosna Alonto Ala,intern)

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Eight years since their city was reduced to rubble in the Marawi Siege, Meranaws want to hear from President Marcos Jr’.s State of Nation Address definite answers and action to address their dire needs for rehabilitation and justice.

The Reclaiming Marawi Movement (RMM), a group calling for justice for thousands of still displaced Meranaws, demand for their Kambalingan, the Meranaw word for safe and dignified return.

Ramadan Muntor, coordinator and spokesperson of RMM, said that for nearly a decade since the military bombarded their homes, the government’s rehabilitation program and compensation from the Marawi Compensation Board (MCB) has faded significantly, leaving many of them feeling abandoned.

“Only 10 to 15% of those in Ground Zero have returned, and only those who possess the means to rebuild,” Muntor explained, highlighting the disparity among the internally displaced (IDPs).

For many, the remnants of war-torn neighborhoods are inhabitable, with no accessible water resources, which deprives them of a critical necessity for survival.

Residents from four barangays—Sabala Manaw, Datu Dansalan, Dansalan, and Datu Naga— found their hopes of rebuilding crushed when bulldozers tore through their lands, clearing the way for the construction of public infrastructures such as the Sarimanok Stadium, the Rizal Park, and many more tied to the Marawi Rehabilitation Plan. Despite the government’s promise, IDPs from these barangays are still haunted by the alarming uncertainty regarding permanent shelter and compensation.

Muntor elaborated, “The MCB claims they are not responsible for the payments in these barangays; they say the National Housing Authority (NHA) will handle it.” But this created confusion and frustration among those affected.

Muntor said the initial livelihood support provided by the government for setting up sari-sari stores for the IDPs were half-baked, as they all compete for the same dwindling customer base.

What happened instead was the store owners relying on each other for sales, or what they joke as “exchange gifts.”

One of Marawi’s local leaders, Sultan Abdul Hamidullah Atar, questioned where all the government funds went when not even a single water system was established for them.

“Twenty-two billion pesos was allocated to Marawi from 2017 to 2021, yet we still lack a basic water supply.”

Atar said the Meranaw’s frustrations have amplified their call for a faster compensation process as a critical requirement for rebuilding their lives.

The Marawi leader also criticized how IDPs have become “instruments or political propaganda and capital”, and hope moves for the anti-dynasty bill will be passed to solve issues on abuse of power and exploitation of the IDPs.

But what is more important for the IDPs according to Sultan Atar is their yearning for answers to what happened in 2017. He pointed out how the absence of any government-led investigation into the attacks underscores how only inadequate solutions were received by the IDPs.

The Duterte government and the military claimed in 2017 that Marawi was being attempted with a takeover by the Maute group, originally called Dawlah Islamiya, with links to ISIS.

Meranaw leaders in Marawi lament on Duterte’s extreme measures that resulted to the displacement of 300,000 people and excluded them from rehabilitation plans.

“I hope these issues are addressed because being an IDP for eight years is no joke,” Muntor reflected.

For youth leader Ammar Cayongcat, the recognition of their concerns in the SONA would serve as a much-needed solace after years of enduring trauma and neglect.

“When our issues are acknowledged at this level, it feels like we are being seen, heard, and prioritized,” he said, expressing hopes for a weary community longing for justice and redemption.

“And if that (Marawi’s inclusion in the SONA) doesn’t happen, the call to return home continues,” said Muntor as he echoed their plea, “Just let us return to our homes.” (davaotoday.com)