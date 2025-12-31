Faith under fire: Mindanao churches confront rights abuses

2025 YEARENDER

People rise up again and protests flood the streets in 2025. It is a year that saw the rift widened not just between the ruling dynasties, but also the divide between the powerful and the marginalized. Injustice was seen in floods that ravaged cities and villages amidst corruption of contractors and politicians. Human rights score victories against trumped up charges. Issues in Davao City are brought up — floods, public transportation, human rights, good governance and accountability. Our stories reflect the changing tides of 2025.

DAVAO CITY– Religious leaders often speak of the difficulty of walking Christ’s path, especially when that path leads them to serve the poor and the marginalized.

In Mindanao, that difficulty has become a matter of life and death.

Earlier this month, faith based groups—including the United Methodist Church, Catholic Church, Iglesia Filipina Independiente (IFI), United Church of Christ in the Philippines (UCCP), Sisters Association in Mindanao (SAMIN) and others human rights advocates—convened in Davao City for the General Assembly of PANAW Mindanaw.

About 300 clergy, lay workers and activists gathered in time for the December 10 human rights day celebration. They reaffirmed their commitment to “defending the dignity of every person made in the image of God and to raise alarm over ongoing violations: forced displacement, extrajudicial killings, attacks on Indigenous peoples, systematic red tagging and pervasive poverty,”

““Ang pagpakita sa mga tawong simbahan sa ilang presenya nga hisgutan ang kahimtang sa Mindanao ug sa nasud nagpasabot lamang kini nga ang simbahan karon nakaamgo nga dili karon panahon sa pagpakahilom. Sa overwhelming kaayo nga problema sa atong katilingban, ang simbahan nagtingog kay moral responsibility niini nga mugiya sa mga tawo,” said Fr. Raymond Ambray of the Diocesan Pastoral Center of Tandag City in Caraga region.

(“The presence of the Church here, speaking openly about the condition of Mindanao and the nation, shows that the Church can no longer stay silent. Faced with overwhelming societal problems, the Church raises its voice because it feels a moral responsibility to guide the people.”)

Red Tagging: A Modern Thorn

For many of those present, the greatest threat comes from red tagging—the government’s practice of labeling critics as supporters of the New People’s Army (NPA).

The tactic, institutionalized under the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF ELCAC), has intensified since the Duterte administration and persists under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., despite calls for its abolition.

Ambray acknowledged the danger: “Even with the grave effects of red tagging on churches and church workers, we continue our ministry despite intimidation and harassment.”

Church people interviewed by Davao Today likened the experience to walking a thorn laden road, echoing Jesus’ warning that disciples must “deny themselves and take up their cross daily” (Luke 9:23, NIV).

The persecution of today’s church leaders mirrors biblical precedent. 2 Timothy 3:12 (NIV) reminds believers that “everyone who wants to live a godly life in Christ Jesus will be persecuted.”

While modern clergy are not subjected to Roman crucifixion, many have become targets of legal threats that the Supreme Court has deemed “threats to a person’s right to life, liberty, or security.”

Red tagging, originally designed to suppress dissent, now serves as a weapon against anyone who aligns the Church with the poor. During the Duterte era, NTF ELCAC used the label to silence activists; under Marcos Jr., the task force remains funded and expanded, coupling military, police and civilian agencies in programs such as the Barangay Development Program for “cleared” communities.

The “Church of the Poor”

In Mindanao, churches have taken on a prophetic role, amplifying the cries of the dispossessed and the environment. They embody what many call a “Church of the Poor,” guided by Romans 13:1: “Let everyone be subject to governing authorities, for there is no authority except that which God has established.” Yet when the Church stands with the oppressed, it invites state perpetrated persecution.

SAMIN chairperson Sr. Teodora D. Uy (Oblates of Notre Dame) explained that the Church’s advocacy “to stand hand in hand with the oppressed” makes it a target. She added:

“We are always ready to help those affected by calamities and to fight for human rights and environmental protection. This is a duty that belongs to us as people of the Church in service to God and the community.”

Similarly, the Rural Missionaries of the Philippines (RMP) and other progressive ministries have been branded as “communist” or “terrorist” by the state—labels that render their work life threatening and fraught with danger.

Voices from the Frontlines

Fr. Jefferson Palasan (IFI, Cagayan de Oro), a coordinator of the Church People Workers Solidarity in Northern Mindanao, assists disaster victims ignored by government aid. He has been red tagged as an NPA supporter, yet he draws strength from the example of Jesus, who “was also harassed and executed by prevailing powers.”

Rev. Rey Alejandro Lazaro (UCCP, Central Mindanao), routinely joins fact finding missions, protests and evacuation efforts. He, too, finds himself on red tagged lists, but insists that “the Gospel compels us to stand with the poor, regardless of threats.”

Both leaders echo Fr. Raymond’s sentiment: “Even if we are attacked, the Church must continue its ministry, just as Jesus persisted despite persecution.”

A Call for Collective Action

Progressive church leaders argue that faith without action is dead. Their ministries blend theology with grassroots activism, fostering a “critical consciousness” that seeks liberation for the marginalized. They contend that church workers are Filipino people too, bearing the same risks and hopes as the communities they serve.

Fr. Ambray summed up the urgency: “The current plight of the people is an invitation for religions and churches to remain faithful to their mission of working for the well?being of the people. This mission requires us—especially the Catholic Church—to raise our voices whenever the people need us most.”

In a climate where red tagging threatens both life and liberty, the assembly in Davao City sent a clear message: the Church will not be silenced. Its members will continue to walk the difficult path of Christ, bearing thorns, bearing crosses, and bearing witness to justice. (davaotoday.com)