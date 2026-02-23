Books on Mindanao culture, peace, identity win National Book Awards



DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Three Mindanao-themed books were among the winners of the 43rd National Book Awards.

The awards, organized by the National Book Development Board (NBB) and the Filipino Critics Circle (FCC), announced 30 winners from 139 finalists in different categories and languages.

Towards a Mindanawon/ Lumad Philosophy: The Filipino Philosophy of Bro. Karl Gaspar. Written by Professor Gerry Imbong of Visayas State University. Winner, Best Book in Philosophy.







The book started as a dissertation of Imbong, which the Awards describes as “a love letter” and “homage” to Gaspar’s writings. It analyzes Gaspar’s philosophy rooted in “insights into how the wisdom of our Lumad countrymen is a wellspring of indigenous values in the quest for Filipino Philosophy., integrating our identity as authentically Filipino.”

More Mindanawon Than We Admit: History, Culture, and Identity in the Philippine South. Edited Jhoanna Lynn Cruz, UP Mindanao Dean of Humanities and Social Sciences. Winer, Best Book in Social Sciences.







The Awards calls this anthology “groundbreaking” as its collection of essays from Mindanao-based academe and writers, provides a “diverse, profound anthology of contemporary Mindanao as an integral part of Philippine society.” They commend the book for its broad coverage in anthropology, history, political science, sociology, gender and peace studies, highlighting “identity, historical marginalization, and complex cultural diversity.”

The Road to Peace: Crafting the Bangsamoro Organic Law. Written by Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri. Winner, Best Book on Professions

The self-published book details the process of Senator Zubiri in the crafting of the Bangsamoro Organic Law. The book is commended for “transforming technical processes into human narratives”, enabling readers to understand the complex work in legislation that came up with the historic law that granted further autonomy to the Bangsamoro region.



The awarding ceremony is set on March 14, coinciding with the Philippine Book Festival at the Megatrade Hall, SM Megamall, EDSA.

Other finalists with Mindanao themes include The Fireline: Stories from Cagayan de Oro by NH Legapsi in the Best Book of Short Fiction in English, Lugar Lang: Dispatch from Davao by Jhoanna Cruz in the Best Book of Non-fiction Prose in English, Panumtuman, Anthology of 21st Century Bangsasmoro Literature edited by Gutierrez Mangansakan II for Best Anthology in English, Masjid Mosque Architecture: Jewels of Islamic Faith by Gerard Lico for Best Book of Literary Critcism/ Cultural Studies, We Chose Peace: An Insider’s Story of the Bangsamoro Peace Talks by Miriam Colonel Ferrer for Best Book in Social Sciences.(davaotoday.com)