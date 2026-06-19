Former staff harassed following terror designation of environmental group

Activists in Davao City continue to raise the call to stop red-tagging and harassment of activists and community workers. Two Lumad students and two teachers were recently cleared from trumped up charges filed by the military. (Sean Jhayzeith Cortez/davaotoday.com)

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Human rights and progressive groups raised alarms over the alleged harassment of a former staff member of the Kalasan People’s Center for Environmental Concerns, Inc. (KALASAN PCECI), months after the organization was designated as a terrorist group by the Anti-Terrorism Council (ATC).

Wilonah Itum, a former administrative staff member of KALASAN, reported an incident on June 2 where individuals, allegedly from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), approached her near her residence to inquire about her past connection to the environmental group.

“I left in 2024. I am no longer with KALASAN. The institution itself ceased operations since 2024,” Itum said during an interview, clarifying that she had already separated from the organization long before its designation.

Following the encounter, Itum reported it to her barangay and sought assistance from the human rights group KARAPATAN. She described the incident as having a profound impact on her sense of security and livelihood.

“Dako siyang epekto sa ako, labi na sa akoang livelihood ug sa akoang pamilya. Sa akoang siguridad, dako kaayo siya og epekto kay ang trauma gabalik-balik pa,” Itum said.

(It has a big effect on me, especially on my livelihood and family. Regarding my safety, the trauma keeps recurring. Sometimes, I hear voices saying I am not safe.)

Red-tagging allegations

Meanwhile, Bayan Southern Mindanao linked the reported incident to a broader pattern of harassment against non-government organizations and civil society groups.

Rauf Sisay, a secretariat member of Bayan Southern Mindanao, said that red-tagging remains a common tactic used against critics of government policies.

“Ang usual na form sa harassment na gina-experience sa mga NGO ug uban pang civil society organizations kay sa porma sa red-tagging o red-baiting,” Sisay said.

(The usual form of harassment experienced by NGOs and other civil society organizations comes in the form of red-tagging or red-baiting.)

He added that such groups are often accused of supporting communist rebels, threats, or illegal detention.

“Aside from red-tagging, naga-experience po ang mga NGO ug mga civil society organizations og trumped-up cases, mga hulga nga patyon, o worse, illegally detained o kasuhan,” he added.

(Aside from red-tagging, NGOs and civil society organizations experience trumped-up cases… prosecution.)

Sissay said that KALASAN was accused of financing communist rebels, allegations that the progressive groups continue to deny.

The Anti-Terrorism Council designated KALASAN as a terrorist organization in January 2026, a move that was followed by sanctions freezing the group’s assets such as funds.

In response, Sisay reiterated calls from progressive sectors for the repeal of the Anti-Terrorism Act and Executive Order No. 70, arguing that these policies have been weaponized to silence legal dissent and target legitimate organizations.(davaotoday.com)