The malpractice of speech: How red-tagging inverts the medical oath

Every physician remembers the gravity of the words they spoke upon entering the medical profession. Chief among them, rooted in the Hippocratic tradition, is a foundational baseline of human decency: Primum non nocere—first, do no harm.

It is an ethical contract demanding that a doctor’s presence must alleviate suffering, protect life, and preserve human dignity. It is this exact principle that makes the public record of Dr. Lorraine Badoy not merely a political controversy, but a profound professional paradox.

As a licensed physician, Dr. Badoy was trained in the scientific method—a discipline relying on rigorous diagnosis, empirical evidence and isolating variables before rendering a conclusion. Yet, during her tenure as a prominent state communicator, she traded the scalpel of objective reality for the blunt instrument of weaponized disinformation. In doing so, she inverted her professional oath, deploying speech that actively manufactured harm.

The tyranny of the tool

To understand the institutional rigidity of the state’s recent anti-insurgency campaigns, one needs to look no further than the cognitive bias known as Maslow’s Hammer: “If all you have is a hammer, everything looks like a nail.”

When an entire state apparatus becomes single-mindedly obsessed with a binary counter-insurgency doctrine, its leaders lose the capacity for nuanced diagnosis.

For Dr. Badoy, the “hammer” was an all-encompassing anti-communist lens. Under this framework, society was stripped of its complexity.

Legitimate civic expression was no longer viewed as a sign of a healthy democracy; it was diagnosed as subversion.

When community organizers established pantries to feed the hungry, the hammer saw a rebel front. When human rights lawyers defended the marginalized, the hammer saw legal guerrilla warfare. Most tragically, when rural doctors and community health workers traveled to far-flung, underserved villages to provide basic medical care, they were not seen as colleagues fulfilling their ethical duties—they were red-tagged as enemies of the state.

In medicine, treating every single patient symptom as the exact same terminal illness, while prescribing a highly toxic, unverified treatment without diagnostic tests, is considered gross malpractice. In the public square, treating every act of dissent or social service as an existential national security threat is the political equivalent.

Digital McCarthyism and the engine of disinformation

This phenomenon is not unique to our geography or our era; it is a digitized reincarnation of Cold War McCarthyism. In the 1950s, U.S. Senator Joseph McCarthy terrorized the American public square by making sweeping, unsubstantiated accusations of treason and communist subversion. He relied on unverified lists, guilt by association and an atmosphere of institutional fear to ruin the careers of artists, journalists and public servants.

The modern red-tagging campaign functions on the exact same blueprint, but with an algorithmic upgrade. McCarthyism cannot survive without disinformation; it requires a post-truth environment where the mere act of accusation is treated as definitive proof of guilt, forcing the victim to prove a negative.

Dr. Badoy’s campaign utilized official state platforms, television broadcasts and social media feeds to broadcast unverified “intelligence reports” as absolute truth. By substituting verifiable facts with highly charged emotional narratives, this weaponized disinformation successfully shifted public discourse away from legitimate social critiques—such as healthcare deficits, rural poverty and judicial independence—into a state of manufactured panic.

The cost of the malpractice

Speech is never just speech when it carries the weight of state authority. In the Philippines, being red-tagged strips away a layer of physical safety. It invites digital harassment, death threats and public vilification, frequently serving as an implicit green light for real-world violence against journalists, activists and doctors.

Fortunately, the institutional check on this malpractice has begun to solidify. The Supreme Court’s decision to find Dr. Badoy guilty of indirect contempt for her vitriolic attacks on a regional trial court judge drew a definitive line: free speech does not protect intimidation that degrades the judiciary.

Furthermore, the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) Board of Medicine’s suspension of her medical license for red-tagging fellow health workers serves as a crucial reminder that professional ethics follow a doctor outside the clinic walls.

When a physician uses their platform to endanger lives rather than save them, it undermines the public’s trust in the integrity of the profession itself.

Accountability in the courts and professional regulatory boards is not merely about punishing an individual. It is about restoring a baseline truth: whether in the operating room or the public arena, those who hold the power to influence life and death must always be bound by the duty to do no harm. (davaotoday.com)