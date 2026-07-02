Glan residents say quake exposed gaps in preparedness

TILTED. Glan's "Golden" Municipal Hall leans noticeably following the magnitude 7.8 earthquake. The facility was previously abandoned after being declared unsafe from a magnitude 6.7 tremor in November 2023. An P82 million rehabilitation project was underway at 18.9 percent completion when the June 8 quake struck.(Photo by Renier Cornelio,Intern)/davaotoday.com

GLAN, Sarangani- Some residents in Glan said the magnitude 7.8 earthquake exposed gaps in disaster preparedness, with no medical rescue teams immediately reaching some communities as the temblor stopped.

John Rose Vendiola, a resident of Barangay Calabanit said she was at school when the quake struck. June 8 was the opening of classes in all public schools in the Philippines.

“We were at school when it happened. We remained at the school for a long time due to continuous aftershocks. I was physically trembling, and we were waiting for a rescue team to arrive, but no assistance came. We just had to look out for ourselves until we managed to get home,” Vendiola told Davao Today on June 24.

She said earthquake drills are conducted in schools, but these are limited to students. Adults, she added, mostly rely on safety tips they see on social media, such as the drop-and-cover technique and other protective measures.

Patrick Yap, officer in charge of the municipal administrator’s office, said the local government does not conduct warning drills, but actual emergencies are different from training exercises.

“We do give warnings and conduct drills, but the drill they talk about, all cover and that, it’s really not like that. Even then, during the earthquake at the flag ceremony, we all really fell to the ground,” he said.

Yap said the experience showed how quickly a real earthquake can overwhelm even prepared communities.

Hamsiya Dioda, a resident of Barangay Burias, said schools conduct earthquake drills to students but barangay-level preparedness remains limited.

“They really teach them earthquake drills there at school. But here in the barangay, they just sound the alarm. The barangay captain just presses the buzzer whenever something like this happens,” Dioda said.

Cesar Ian Manico, information officer II of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD XII) said the agency had a standing fund of P3 million for emergencies in Region XII, but it was quickly exhausted after the Glan earthquake and other requests for assistance.

He said the fund was intended for the entire region. As of June 24, 2026, the agency had spent more than P56 million for the affected areas. – Aisanie Ibrahim/Mindanao State University-Marawi (davaotoday.com)