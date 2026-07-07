Groups march in Davao to press support for VP Sara impeachment

BANTAY IMPEACHMENT RALLY. A BAYAN–SMR streamer reads, “CONVICT SARA DUTERTE NOW! HOLD MARCOS JR. ACCOUNTABLE!” as attendees hold anti?corruption placards amid noontime heat. Photo taken July 6, 2026. (DAVAO TODAY Photo/Shane Banzon, UP Mindanao Intern)

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — In a show of dissent from the very heart of Duterte territory, Davao critics and progressive groups staged a protest on the first day of Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment trial at Freedom Park, Roxas Avenue, on July 6.

Bagong Alyansang Makabayan Southern Mindanao Region (BAYAN-SMR) led the Bantay Impeachment Rally, calling for the immediate conviction of the former Davao City mayor now serving as VP, alongside accountability from President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Participants emphasized the trial is “long overdue,” coming after the Supreme Court (SC) ruled the previous impeachment complaint filed by the House in 2025 as unconstitutional—barring another complaint until February 2026. This marks only the second impeachment complaint allowed to proceed since the constitutional ruling.

ACCOUNTABILITY. Rauf Sissay of Bagong Alyansang Makabayan–Southern Mindanao Region (BAYAN-SMR) addresses protesters at the Bantay Impeachment rally, urging action against bureaucrat?capitalism and accountability for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Vice President Sara Duterte and their allies. Photo taken July 6, 2026. (DAVAO TODAY Photo/Shane Banzon, UP Mindanao Intern)

Anti-poor, anti-people stance

Members of the Alliance of Concerned Teachers in Davao (ACT-Davao) criticized Vice President and former Education Secretary Sara Duterte’s tenure, saying long-standing teacher calls for higher pay and classroom shortages were ignored.



In a statement, ACT-Davao said Duterte failed to address education department issues and repeatedly skipped expected hearings, showing a lack of transparency and accountability, adding that Duterte lacked the capacity to respond effectively.

Sabokahan Unity of Lumad Women backed the impeachment trial, accusing Duterte of undermining Lumad children’s right to education.

The group cited the 2019 closure of 11 Salugpongan Ta’tanu Igkanogon community learning centers in Davao del Norte. The schools had been accredited by the Department of Education (DepEd) but were accused of lacking learner reference numbers and serving as insurgent training sites.

“Our communities built 216 Lumad schools without receiving even a single peso from the government. Instead of supporting them, Sara Duterte ordered them closed and deprived us of our right to education,” Kat Dalon of Sabokahan speaking in Visayan told Davao Today.

JAIL THE CORRUPT. Elderly protesters hold posters reading “Litisin, Panagutin Sara Duterte” and “Marcos Singilin! Duterte Panagutin! Lahat ng Sangkot, Dapat Managot!” at the Bantay Impeachment rally at Freedom Park, Davao City on July 6, 2026. (DAVAO TODAY Photo/Shane Banzon, UP Mindanao Intern)

The group said Duterte’s impeachment could bring justice for Lumad students, arguing the closures robbed many children of both education and hope.

Anakbayan SMR backed the impeachment trial and criticized the VP’s defense of confidential and intelligence funds for DepEd.

The group rejected Duterte’s claim that the funds ensure students’ safety, saying government critics among youth still face threats and intimidation.

Fauzhea Guiani of Anakbayan SMR said in a speech that the government, not activists, has been silencing and threatening young people.

The group also linked recent violence involving youth to a culture of impunity and renewed calls to abolish confidential and intelligence funds and the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC), saying those programs do not serve the Filipino people.

Impeachment won’t end corruption

Bagong Alyansang Makabayan-Southern Mindanao Region (BAYAN-SMR) said it supports the impeachment trial of VP Duterte but warned that impeachment alone won’t fix deeper problems of corruption and poverty.

At the rally, the group demanded accountability from Duterte and other officials it accused of corruption, including President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. BAYAN said billions meant for public services were lost to graft, depriving Filipinos of livable wages, education, health care, housing and livelihoods.

“We have no illusion that impeachment alone will solve corruption. Only through militant and collective action can we achieve the legitimate demands of the Filipino people,” Rauf Sissay of BAYAN–SMR said during the protest.

The group also criticized the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) of 2020 and red-tagging, saying those tools have been used to suppress dissent. It urged the public to stay vigilant during the impeachment and press for broader government accountability.

Progressive groups said they will monitor the impeachment trial and hold mass actions for accountability.

The Senate will hear the case over 92 trial days — 62 for the prosecution, 30 for the defense. Sessions run Monday to Wednesday at 2 p.m. from July 6 to 26; starting July 28 they shift to Tuesday to Thursday at 3 p.m.

The vice president announced her 2028 presidential bid last February, but a conviction would remove her and bar her from office.

Four articles of impeachment allege: misuse of PHP 612.5 million in confidential funds; unexplained wealth and undeclared business interests; bribery involving DepEd officials; and grave threats against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his family. Shane Angela Banzon/UP Mindanao Intern