INC rally at EDSA draws call for accountability, criticism over Marcoleta

SELECTIVE JUSTICE. Members of the Iglesia ni Cristo (INC) and other participants gather at the EDSA People Power Monument in Quezon City on July 1, for a rally calling for accountability and raising concerns over what they described as "selective justice." (Photo by Wendyl Geronimo)davaotoday.com

MANILA. Philippines – Members of the Iglesia ni Cristo (INC) gathered June 30 and July 1 at the EDSA People Power Monument, calling for transparency, accountability and an end to what they described as “selective justice,” while critics said the rally was aimed at shielding a public official facing a plunder complaint.

Holding placards with messages against “selective justice” and alleged corruption, rally participants said the gathering was intended to promote transparency in government and encourage Filipinos to demand accountability from public officials.

Rodolfo, 65, an INC member who joined the rally, said he participated because he believes government officials should be transparent in their actions.

“Dahil sa mga nangyayaring malalang korupsyon, ang gusto lang naman namin (INC) ay accountability at transparency,” he said. (“Because of the serious corruption that is happening, what we want as the INC is accountability and transparency.”)

Eds, 24, who also joined the rally, said she participated because she believes government officials should uphold transparency and accountability.

“Transparency at accountability, hinahangad namin na maging makatarungan ang ginagawa ng gobyerno,” she said. (“We are seeking transparency and accountability so that the government’s actions will be fair.”)

She added that the gathering was not intended to attack any individual but to encourage responsible governance.

POLICE DEPLOYED. As of 2 p.m. on July 2, the INC activity at Liwasang Bonifacio, Manila remain with an estimated 2, 300 participants according to the post of the Philippine National Policede on its Facebook page. The PNP has deployed a total of 3,784 police personnel, together with partner agencies. They are strategically deployed in key areas to support security, traffic management and public safety operations. (Photo by Wendyl Geronimo)davaotoday.com DavaoToday

‘Not accountability call’

Human rights lawyer Karlos Isagani Zarate acknowledged that every Filipino has the constitutional right to peacefully assemble and air grievances, but questioned the purpose of the gathering.

“Freedom of expression is guaranteed… We respect their right to express their opinion and grievances,” Zarate said.

However, he argued that the demonstration was “not actually for accountability and good governance because they are protecting one person who is accused of plunder.”

Zarate was referring to Senator Rodolfo “Rodante” Marcoleta, who is facing a plunder complaint. Marcoleta has denied any wrongdoing.

He also rejected claims of “selective justice,” saying accountability should apply to all public officials regardless of political affiliation.

“Our call is not selective justice. Everyone should be held accountable. Whether you are a Duterte, a Marcos, or any other public official, they should be investigated if there is basis,” he said.

Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla is expected to pursue the plunder case against Marcoleta, and said the public should closely monitor the proceedings while allowing the justice system to take its course.

The Quezon City government revoked its third rally protest and will move to Liwasang Bonifacio on July 2. (davaotoday.com)