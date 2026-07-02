Marked, collected: The legal novelty of plunder charges against Sen. Rodante Marcoleta

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The Office of the Ombudsman’s announcement that it is poised to file a non-bailable plunder case against Senator Rodante Marcoleta before the Sandiganbayan presents a legally significant and potentially historic test of Philippine anti-graft jurisprudence.

More than a political controversy, the case sits at the intersection of anti-corruption law and election law, raising a question that Philippine courts have yet to answer directly: Can a public officer be prosecuted for plunder when the alleged ill-gotten wealth consists entirely of private funds rather than public money?

Stripped of both the prosecution’s political narrative and the defense’s claim that the case amounts to “punishing dissent,” the issue deserves to be examined on its legal merits.

Can private funds constitute plunder?

The centerpiece of Senator Marcoleta’s defense is that the 75 million in question cannot constitute “ill-gotten wealth” under the Anti-Plunder Act (Republic Act No. 7080) because the money allegedly came from private campaign donors rather than from government coffers or a raid on the public treasury.

At first glance, the argument appears persuasive. However, a closer reading of the statute reveals a more complicated picture.

Section 1(d)(2) of R.A. No. 7080 defines “ill-gotten wealth” to include assets acquired through a series or combination of overt criminal acts, including:

“By receiving, directly or indirectly, any commission, gift, share, percentage, kickbacks or any other form of pecuniary benefit from any person and/or entity in connection with any government contract or project or by reason of the office held.”

The statutory language is notably broad. Congress did not limit “ill-gotten wealth” to public funds. Instead, it expressly includes “gifts,” “kickbacks” and other pecuniary benefits received from “any person and/or entity” by reason of public office.

From a textual standpoint, the law therefore does not necessarily require the prosecution to prove that government funds were stolen. If a public official allegedly amassed at least 50 million from private persons by reason of holding public office through a series of predicate offenses, the Anti-Plunder Act may, at least theoretically, apply.

In this context, offenses such as Indirect Bribery under Article 211 of the Revised Penal Code and violations of Presidential Decree No. 46—which prohibits public officials from receiving gifts or valuable consideration from private persons because of their office—could potentially serve as the predicate acts required under the Anti-Plunder Act if their cumulative value reaches the statutory threshold.

Marked, collected: Admissions that shape the case

What makes this prosecution particularly unusual is that much of its factual foundation appears to arise from Senator Marcoleta’s own sworn admissions rather than from disputed documentary evidence.

According to the Ombudsman’s allegations and the Senator’s counter-affidavit:

He admitted receiving a total of 75 million in three separate transactions in January 2025—30 million from Mike Defensor, 25 million from Aristotle Viray, and 20 million from Joseph Espiritu. If proven unlawful, the admitted amount exceeds the 50 million threshold required under the Anti-Plunder Act.

He likewise acknowledged that the funds were not reflected in his Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN) as of June 30, 2025, nor reported in his Statement of Contributions and Expenditures (SOCE) filed before the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

The defense maintains that the money had already been spent on election-related activities and therefore no longer constituted an asset required to be declared in the SALN.

Whether that explanation is legally sufficient remains a question for trial.

The prosecution, however, is expected to argue that the alleged illegality attached at the moment the funds were accepted, assuming they were received by reason of public office and in violation of anti-graft laws. It may further contend that the failure to disclose the funds in the SOCE deprived the transactions of the transparency expected of lawful campaign contributions, thereby strengthening the inference that the money constituted concealed or improperly acquired funds rather than legitimate political donations.

The collision between election law and anti-graft law

The case ultimately turns on the interaction between two distinct legal regimes.

The defense relies heavily on the Supreme Court’s ruling in Peñera v. COMELEC (G.R. No. 181613 (November 25, 2009).

Under the Peñera doctrine, an individual does not become a “candidate” for purposes of election offenses until the official campaign period begins. Because the alleged donations were received in January 2025, months before the official campaign period for the May 2025 elections, Senator Marcoleta argues that the transactions were merely lawful pre-campaign political donations beyond the reach of election law.

The Ombudsman, however, appears to rely on a different legal principle altogether.

Whatever protection the Peñera doctrine provides against election offenses, it does not exempt incumbent public officials from compliance with anti-corruption statutes.

At the time the funds were allegedly received, Senator Marcoleta was serving as a Member of the House of Representatives representing the SAGIP Party-list. As a sitting public officer, he remained subject to Republic Act No. 3019, Presidential Decree No. 46, the Revised Penal Code, and the Anti-Plunder Act regardless of whether the election campaign had officially begun.

In other words, election law determines when campaign-related conduct may become punishable. Anti-graft laws regulate the conduct of public officials every day they hold office.

A novel but legally plausible theory

Viewed strictly from a legal perspective, the Ombudsman appears to have articulated a prima facie theory sufficient to warrant judicial examination.

The prosecution need not necessarily prove that public funds were diverted. Its theory instead rests on the allegation that an incumbent public official unlawfully accumulated more than ?50 million in private funds by reason of his office through a series of predicate offenses recognized under existing law.

Whether that theory ultimately satisfies the demanding evidentiary requirements of a plunder conviction remains for the Sandiganbayan to determine.

What is beyond dispute, however, is that the case ventures into largely untested legal territory. Philippine courts have seldom confronted a plunder prosecution anchored primarily on private campaign contributions rather than on the traditional allegation of looting the public treasury.

A defining test of public accountability

Ultimately, the controversy reaches beyond one senator or one election cycle. It tests a constitutional principle that has long defined Philippine public service: Public office is a public trust.

The Sandiganbayan’s eventual ruling could establish an important precedent clarifying where legitimate political fundraising ends and criminal accumulation of wealth begins when the recipient is an incumbent public official.

If the Sandiganbayan conclude that public officials may lawfully receive millions of pesos in undisclosed private funds simply by characterizing them as “pre-campaign donations,” the decision could expose a significant gap in the country’s anti-corruption framework; it may be used as a blueprint for legalized bribery.

Conversely, if the courts reject that argument, the ruling may reinforce the principle that anti-graft laws apply irrespective of the election calendar and regardless of whether the money originated from public or private sources.

Either outcome will shape future prosecutions, campaign finance practices and the scope of public accountability.

The facts alleged by the prosecution will still have to be proven in court, and Senator Marcoleta remains entitled to the constitutional presumption of innocence. Yet the legal questions presented are too important to dismiss as mere political theater. They deserve careful judicial scrutiny.

The rule of law and justice demands nothing less. Whether the accused is a powerful legislator or an ordinary public servant, accountability cannot depend on political influence or private wealth. It must depend on what the law and justice require and what the evidence ultimately proves. (davaotoday.com)